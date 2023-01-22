Justice Department Seized More Classified Docs in Search of Biden Home, Lawyer Says
Neither U.S. President Joe Biden nor his wife, Jill, were present during the Justice Department's search, Biden's attorney Bob Bauer says
U.S. President Joe Biden speaking at a town hall event.Credit: JIM WATSON - AFP
The Justice Department discovered more classified documents during a search of President Joe Biden's Wilmington, Delaware home, a lawyer for the president said in a statement Saturday night.
The president offered access "to his home to allow DOJ to conduct a search of the entire premises for potential vice-presidential records and potential classified material," Biden's attorney Bob Bauer said in a statement.
Neither Biden nor his wife were present during the search, the attorney said.
This is a developing story.
