Trump Compares 'Marxist Thugs' FBI to Gestapo, Germany's Nazi-era Secret Police

WASHINGTON – Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the FBI as the "Gestapo," Germany's Nazi-era secret police, additionally describing the federal law enforcement agency as "Trump hating Marxist thugs."

"Biden is being treated so smuch [sic] better than me, I’m shocked (not really!). Why aren’t they raiding his house, & how come his representatives and lawyers are allowed to work together with the Gestopo [sic] in looking for documents, when my lawyers & representatives were not allowed anywhere near the search," the former president posted.

"Remember, these were just ordinary, inexpensive folders with various words printed on them, but they were a 'cool' keepsake. Perhaps the Gestapo took some of these empty folders when they Raided Mar-a-Lago, & counted them as a document, which they are not," the 2024 Republican presidential candidate continued.

He added that "it’s also possible that the Trump Hating Marxist Thugs in charge will 'plant' documents while they’re in possession of the material.”

Leading Republican officials controversially compared the FBI's August raid at Mar-a-Lago to tactics used in Nazi Germany. The comparisons set off a spurt of frequent invocations of Nazi imagery, as well as using the name of Jewish billionaire George Soros, in political statements — despite consistent warnings by leading U.S. Jewish organizations that such tropes reflect antisemitic messages.

The Gestapo was created by leading Nazi Hermann Goering and run by Heinrich Himmler during the Holocaust, that played a central role in carrying out the Nazi Party's mass murder of European Jews.

Trump's invocation of the Gestapo comes months after he hosted antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago, for which he refused to apologize while using his unprecedented support for Israel as a deflection against accusations of antisemitism, all while invoking dual loyalty tropes.

His hosting of West and Fuentes came shortly after he deemed American Jews who vote for Democrats as “very disloyal” to Israel, warning them to “get their act together” and decrying how they fail to appreciate him like evangelical Christians or Israel.