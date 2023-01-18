New York Times Columnist Tom Friedman Urges Biden to 'Nudge' Israel Into Proper Path

Pulitzer prize-winning Jewish American journalist Thomas Friedman called on U.S. President Joe Biden to "wade right in to" Israel's internal political battle on Tuesday saying "many ministers" in Israel's new right-wing government "are hostile to American values" and the Democratic Party.

Writing in the New York Times, Friedman, a former Middle East correspondent who frequently comments on Israeli affairs, stated that while he had "no illusions that Biden can reverse the most extreme trends emerging in Israel today,” he believed that the president could "nudge things onto a healthier path, and maybe prevent the worst, with some tough love in a way that no other outsider can.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is intent on “effectively annexing” the West Bank and on neutering the judiciary, he said, describing Israel’s High Court of Justice as “ferocious protectors of human rights, and particularly the rights of minorities” ranging from the LGBTQ community to Palestinians and members of the Reform and Conservative movements.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin’s plan to limit the power of the country’s judiciary through a series of reforms, including by allowing the Knesset to easily override High Court rulings striking down laws, would mean that "Israel’s executive branch would assume control of its judiciary” in a way that is reminiscent of Turkey and Hungary, he wrote.

In a recent interview with Israel's public broadcaster, U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides declined to express an opinion on Levin’s plan, stating that he was "not here to involve ourselves in the judicial process of Israel.”

“The Israeli people don't want to be lectured by America, okay,” Nides said. "We have shared values. We're going to let the Israeli public articulate their support or their dismay, that's up to them. It's not up to the United States to be commenting around the judicial issues that they face.”

Friedman, however, called on Biden to take a different, harsher approach, stating that the president needs to tell Netanyahu, "in no uncertain terms,” that he is "riding roughshod over American interests and values.”

"Israel and the U.S. are friends. But today, one party in this friendship –Israel – is changing its fundamental character,” Friedman asserted. "President Biden, in the most caring but clear way possible, needs to declare that these changes violate America’s interests and values and that we are not going to be Netanyahu’s useful idiots and just sit in silence."