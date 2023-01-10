The U.S. Finally Has an Ambassador to Brazil. What Does Israel Have to Do With It?

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration finally swore in its U.S. ambassador to Brazil on Monday, a year after the initial nomination and hours after thousands of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed the country’s government institutions in Brasilia.

Oddly, Israel plays a central role in why the key posting remained vacant while Brazil was holding one of the world’s most closely monitored elections and now faces a major test over the strength of its democracy.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris swore in Elizabeth Frawley Bagley as the new ambassador, filling a role vacated in 2021 by Todd Chapman – a President Donald Trump appointee close to Bolsonaro.

She was first nominated in January 2022 but was only confirmed by the Senate in December.

While many of the Biden administration’s diplomatic appointees were held up in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee by Republican opponents, the Brazil posting took up an extraordinary amount of time for such a key position.

Bagley, a longtime Democratic fundraiser who served as U.S. ambassador to Portugal during the Clinton administration, attracted bipartisan criticism after it was revealed that during a 1998 interview she decried the influence of the “Jewish lobby” in politics.

“There is always the influence of the Jewish lobby because there is major money involved,” Bagley said in the interview, part of an oral history project for the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training.

“But, I don’t remember any major issues coming out on that besides the usual ‘Make Jerusalem the capital of Israel,’” she was quoted as saying.

Bagley added that “the Democrats always tend to go with the Jewish constituency on Israel and say stupid things, like moving the capital to Jerusalem always comes up. Things that we shouldn’t even touch.”

Democratic Sens. Robert Menendez and Ben Cardin each took Bagley to task for her remarks during her confirmation hearing last month. Cardin warned that the remarks “fit into the traditional tropes of antisemitism,” while Menendez asked: “Is it a suggestion that one group of Americans don’t have the right to engage in the political process as others do?

“Words, especially for those who are going to be ambassadors of the United States to other countries, are incredibly important – probably more significant than maybe in our individual daily lives,” the New Jersey senator added.

Bagley apologized for her “choice of words” while noting that the interview “certainly does not reflect my views on Jewish Americans.”

She also noted that her comments on Jerusalem were “a stupid thing to say,” adding that she had backed keeping Jerusalem “as part of the overall negotiations over a two-state solution.”

Pro-Israel and Republican Jewish organizations were quick to condemn Bagley last year, calling on the Biden administration to pull her nomination. That nomination subsequently stalled after Republican and Democratic committee members were deadlocked in a party-line vote last June.

Later in the summer, however, the Biden administration declined to switch its nominee ahead of Brazil’s presidential election after Bolsonaro’s Trump-like warnings that its electoral process was insecure.

The Senate finally confirmed Bagley, following Bolsonaro’s defeat to Luiz Inácio “Lula” da Silva last October, after the foreign relations committee discharged her via unanimous consent.

Open gallery view Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva during a meeting with governors and leaders of the Supreme Court and the National Congress in Brasilia on Monday. Credit: Eraldo Peres/AP

Bagley was confirmed via voice vote, meaning the vote count and record were not individually recorded.

Harris addressed the scenes in Brasilia, where 1,500 protesters were arrested on Sunday, during the swearing-in. “Well, let’s be clear. This was an obvious and clear attack on a democratic process. And we condemn it,” the vice president said.

“I will also say that as I’ve said to Ambassador Bagley, I’m very confident in her ability to represent the United States and to extend to President Lula all that we need in terms of the work that we will do together as allies on some of the most important issues facing our world. So we’re very much looking forward to her leadership and to work with President Lula,” Harris added.

Bagley’s confirmation came as the White House confirmed that Biden would host Lula in February, amid calls from U.S. lawmakers to kick Bolsonaro – reportedly staying in Florida – out of the country.