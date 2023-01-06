U.S. Emphasizes 'Independent Institutions' Amid Israel's Judicial Overhaul

WASHINGTON - Days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition revealed plans to dramatically overhaul Israel's legal and judiciary system, the Biden administration emphasized the importance of Israel's independent institutions to Israel's democracy.

"As a general matter, Israel’s independent institutions are crucial to upholding the country’s thriving democracy, and our shared democratic values are at the heart of our bilateral relationship," a State Department official said.

If the moves unveiled by Justice Minister Yariv Levin were to be implemented, they would dramatically weaken Israel’s top court and give unlimited powers to the government. Among the components of the changes is an "override clause" that would allow the smallest possible majority in the Knesset to overrule decisions by the Supreme Court (which also sits as the High Court of Justice to hear petitions).

The override clause would leave almost no checks and balances against the power of the majority and would turn Israel into an empty democracy in which the majority can trample the rights of the minority. Legal experts have warned that this could open the door to previously unimaginable possibilities in Israel’s democratic order.

The U.S. remarks on the plans, however, are not as explicitly condemnatory as previous comments from U.S. officials in recent days relating to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount or the potential legalization of the illegal West Bank outpost of Homesh.

This tracks with U.S. officials admitted focus on matters relating to the preservation of a two-state solution, prioritizing deescalation over issues pertaining to internal domestic Israeli political matters. U.S. Jewish organizations and leaders, however, have explicitly warned about the effects such moves would have on Israel's democracy.

New Israel Fund CEO Daniel Sokatch warned that "a country that removes basic democratic checks and balances and eviscerates the independence of the judiciary can no longer seriously be referred to as a full democracy." Americans for Peace Now CEO Hadar Susskind, meanwhile, urged the Biden administration "to unequivocally express its opposition to this initiative. Friends don’t let friends shatter their democracy."

The Rabbinical Assembly, the international association of Conservative rabbis, decried the moves as "transparently self-serving for those in power and risks weakening the Jewish and democratic character of Israel. It is excruciating to see this government directly undermine the core values of democracy and religious freedom that we value so deeply."

Prior to the government's assumption of power, the American Association of Jewish Lawyers and Jurists (an NGO representing the American-Jewish legal community) issued a rare critical statement in a Hebrew-language press release warning that attempts to limit judicial independence and enabling Knesset overrides – particularly in matters relating to human rights – could endanger public trust in both Israel’s legal system and its democracy.

Alan Dershowitz, the pro-Israel advocate who previously warned that the Knesset override would be a “terrible mistake,” expanded on his thoughts in a Haaretz opinion piece, warning that “democracy requires equality, and the Supreme Court of Israel has been an important guarantor of equality and other basic rights essential to a democracy.”