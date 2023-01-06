WASHINGTON - U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Friday said that he would be "clear and direct" on the Biden administration's opposition to policies that undermine a potential two-state solution during his yet-to-be-scheduled visit to Israel.

"I will be going to Israel. We're still working out the timing that works both for me and for my hosts in Israel. But I do intend to make a trip there," Sullivan told NPR's Steven Inskeep.

During the interview, Sullivan reiterated points senior U.S. officials have attempted to stress amid concerns that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's unprecedented far-right coalition could cause a rupture with the Biden administration.

"The first thing that I intend to convey is the fact that the United States is absolutely committed to Israel's security, and that's not going to change. President Biden has been a fundamental and stalwart supporter of the state of Israel for as long as he's been in public service," he said.

"Second, we're going to talk through the challenges and opportunities in the Middle East region. There are significant challenges, including the threat posed by Iran. On the other hand, there are real opportunities, including what we've seen in the deepening normalization between Israel and some of the Arab states," Sullivan continued, echoing the administration's prioritization of Israel's regional integration. "We want to seize those opportunities for deepening integration between Israel and its neighbors," he added.

Sullivan, however, added that the U.S. will "continue to support the two-state solution, and we will oppose policies and practices that undermine the viability of the two-state solution or that cut hard against the historic status quo in Jerusalem. And I will be clear and direct on those points."

To this end, the U.S. has explicitly called out Israel on matters relating to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's visit to the Temple Mount/ Al-Aqsa compound and the potential legalization of the West Bank outpost of Homesh. U.S. officials have stressed they will focus their attention on such matters that would harm prospects for a two-state solution, rather than internal domestic matters such as the Netanyahu government's plan to dramatically weaken Israel's judicial system.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed that Andrew Miller quietly replaced Hady Amr, who has since been appointed U.S. special representative to the Palestinians, as deputy assistant director for Israeli and Palestinian affairs last month. Miller previously served as policy advisor at the U.S. Mission to the UN, was previously director for Egypt and Israel military issues at the National Security Council under the Obama administration.