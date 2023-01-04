As Mideast Tensions Rise, Biden Taps Key Diplomat to Be U.S. Envoy to Jordan

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday nominated Yael Lempert to serve as U.S. Ambassador to Jordan. It is a key posting that holds great significance amid growing regional tensions following the formation of the most extreme government in Israeli history.

Lempert currently serves as the State Department’s second-highest ranking diplomat dedicated to the Middle East.

She has visited the region several times during her time in the Biden administration in bids to de-escalate tensions – including meetings last April between Israeli, Jordanian and Palestinian officials as tensions flared surrounding the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Lempert has also spearheaded U.S. efforts to build upon last March’s Negev Summit featuring Israel, Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco, the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The Negev Forum’s working groups aim to advance normalization efforts through security, food and water, energy, health, education and tourism.

Jordan had been notably absent from such meetings, insisting that Palestinian participation would be a prerequisite. However, the Palestinians view such efforts as a distraction from any true diplomatic progress and have rejected any involvement.

The next forum meeting is slated to occur in the first months of 2023 and would be the first such meeting since Benjamin Netanyahu and his governing coalition assumed power last month. It remains to be seen how the next few months will impact continued normalization efforts given the presence of far-right extremists in ministerial positions.

Lempert, who is fluent in Arabic, has served in key roles relating to several Middle East countries, including Israel, Egypt, Libya and Iraq, in addition to focusing on regional concerns on a greater scale.

She ran Israeli-Palestinian policy at the National Security Council in the Obama administration, where she spearheaded the landmark 10-year, $38-billion memorandum of understanding covering U.S. military aid to Israel. The 2016 deal was the largest such agreement in U.S. history.

Continuing to serve under the Trump administration, Lempert found herself targeted by right-wing Republicans for supposedly swaying the administration’s positions on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Biden has made significant efforts to reestablish ties with Jordan after taking office in 2021. This followed several years of tumultuous relations between King Abdullah II and then-President Donald Trump.

Jordan has long played a key role in helping stabilize the Middle East, with bipartisan U.S. administrations prior to Trump prioritizing bilateral relations in the form of billions in military and humanitarian aid.

Last September, Jordan and the United States signed a new memorandum of understanding providing $1.45 billion in aid annually, beginning in 2023.

Lempert will no doubt be tasked with lowering tensions related to the status quo on the Temple Mount, which is a holy site for both Jews and Muslims. Days after King Abdullah warned about “red lines” relating to Jerusalem holy sites, which are under the auspices of the Jordanians, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Tuesday defied internal and U.S. warnings not to visit the Temple Mount. His actions provoked widespread international outrage, including from Israel’s partners in the Abraham Accords.