33 Jewish Lawmakers, Largest non-Christian Denomination in Congress, to Be Sworn In

WASHINGTON – Thirty-three Jewish lawmakers are set to be sworn into the 118th Congress on Tuesday, according to a new analysis from the Pew Research Center.

Although this is one fewer member than the previous session of Congress, Jews continue to make up six percent of the members of Congress, a greater share than Jews' two percent of the general population.

The 33-member Jewish cohort is narrowly the largest non-Christian denomination in Congress, with Jews making up nine percent of the Senate and six percent of the House.

Twelve percent of the Democrats in Congress are Jewish (22 in the House and nine in the Senate), with five of the 81 first-term lawmakers (six percent) being Jewish.

There are two Jewish Republicans in the House, meanwhile: Rep. David Kustoff from Tennessee and first-term lawmaker Rep. Max Miller from Ohio. While Rep. George Santos previously described himself as Jewish, he has since been forced to reveal that he was "Jew-ish," though his Jewish lineage (among many other aspects of his personal biography) have been brought into question. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, a first-term Republican from Florida, identifies as a Messianic Jew and has also publicly described herself as a Christian.