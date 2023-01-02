Lynn Goldsmith Used to Hate the '80s. Her New Book Celebrates That Decade

The photograph at the center of one of the U.S. art world’s most-talked about legal cases was taken by Lynn Goldsmith 41 years ago. On one side of the case is Goldsmith, a cultural icon and one of the most esteemed photographers in the country’s entertainment industry. On the other side is Andy Warhol, one of the greatest artists of the 20th century, whose estate has been managed since his death in 1987 by the eponymous Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts. And between them is a portrait of one of music’s giants, Prince, who died six years ago.

It is a close-up portrait, a revealing and vulnerable picture of Prince, who, at the time it was taken, was a young artist of 23 at the beginning of his career. Goldsmith photographed him in 1981 for Newsweek, which planned to devote a special feature to the up-and-coming musician. The picture was one of a series Goldsmith shot for the story, which involved shooting both in her New York studio and at a live performance by Prince in the city.

“Newsweek’s editors didn’t have a clue who Prince was then,” Goldsmith told Haaretz in an interview. “At the time, magazines like Time and Newsweek almost never devoted stories to cultural stars, and didn’t really recognize the artists and singers who were covered in magazines like Rolling Stone. Prince, by the way, was not the only one who I introduced to the editors of Newsweek at the time,” she remembers proudly.

“That’s also what happened to me with Sting and The Police, who they didn’t know, and with Patti Smith, who they didn’t have a clue who she was. I would go to the editors and tell them there’s a new artist who’s worth a story, and they trusted my word and sent me to take pictures,” says Goldsmith. She recognized Bruce Springsteen – one of her most famous photography subjects and a close friend – when he was still unknown. Or, as she says in amusement: “At the time when, in Israel, they were still sure he was Jewish.”

Open gallery view A Lynn Goldsmith photograph of Prince, left, and an alteration of the photo created by Andy Warhol. Credit: Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States

Goldsmith’s pride is well-earned: The American media called her the “rock ‘n’ roll photographer” of the 1970s and ‘80s, and she knew everyone. Almost every single successful singer, artist or musician in the United States knew her pictures or passed through her studio. She was a member of a very small, prestigious club of women – along with another titan of photography, Annie Leibovitz.

Goldsmith now returns to that same picture and Prince’s visit to her studio, and describes the late singer as “super shy. Someone who didn’t feel comfortable in front of the camera, who was frightened by the entire situation.” She tried to calm him down, but soon realized that the only place an artist like him would feel comfortable is on stage. “I told him I wouldn’t force him to continue, I would photograph him during the show, too, and that’s how it was.”

Copyright violation or fair use?

In the end, the editors at Newsweek chose photos Goldsmith shot at the concert for the story, and she stowed the studio photos in a drawer. It never occurred to her that three years later, because of his album “Purple Rain,” Prince would become one of the most successful musicians in the world. This success led to a renewed demand for his pictures, and Rolling Stone approached Goldsmith and used the photos she had saved as the basis for a series of colorful portraits produced for them by Andy Warhol for a cover story on the musician. Goldsmith received a onetime payment of $400 for the rights to use the image, credit for the images in accordance with industry standards and an assurance that her original photos would be used for this story alone.

Open gallery view The cover of 'MUSIC IN THE '80S.' Credit: LYNN GOLDSMITH / RIZZOLI

What Goldsmith didn’t know was that the magazine may have used just one of Warhol’s images, the “Purple Prince,” but Warhol left the managers of his estate another 15 colorful portraits he made as part of the series based on Goldsmith’s original photo. She only learned about the existence of these other images after Prince died in 2016, and Conde Nast – the publisher of the Vanity Fair magazine – bought another picture from the Warhol series, the “Orange Prince.” The magazine paid $10,250 to the Warhol Foundation for use of this image. Goldsmith was surprised that she didn’t receive credit – not to mention payment – despite the 1984 agreement. She decided to sue for violating her copyright, and the case reached the U.S. Supreme Court, which heard the case in October.

Earlier, in 2019, Judge John Koeltl of the Southern District of New York had ruled in favor of the Warhol Foundation, saying this was not a copyright violation, but instead “fair use” of the original photograph, in which Warhol had transformed Prince’s original image and turned it from “a vulnerable, uncomfortable person to an iconic, larger-than-life figure.” Goldsmith appealed the district court’s ruling to the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York, which reversed the lower court’s ruling and ruled in her favor.

“They used my photos without permission,” she says, and refuses to say more on the matter until the Supreme Court hands down its ruling in the case, which is expected within a few months. Until then, Goldsmith is busy promoting her new book, “Music in the ‘80s,” which came out in September. Its 300 pages showcase the work of one of American rock and roll’s female photographic pioneers – a description she isn’t quite thrilled about.

Open gallery view The Pretenders and Chrissie Hynde, from the new book 'MUSIC IN THE '80S.' Credit: Lynn Goldsmith

“I don’t understand where this title came from, ‘rock ‘n’ roll photographer.’ True, I photographed hundreds of musicians during that period, and it’s true that 10 of my 15 books of photos are devoted to rock and roll stars – but to the same extent, I photographed American presidents, Supreme Court justices, movie stars and Nobel Prize winners. We like to label people but there’s something limiting in that.”

Maybe this reservation is related to her difficulty in connecting to the 1980s – the days of her major breakthrough. “When they offered me to publish a book of photos devoted to that decade, my initial feeling was hesitation,” says Goldsmith. She quotes Chris Stein, a member of the band Blondie, who had said that the “‘80s murdered what was left of the ‘60s.” At the beginning of her new book, Goldsmith also quotes Iggy Pop: “I hated the 80s, except for the sex and drugs.”

Goldsmith shared these feelings in the past. “For years, I mislabeled the ‘80s. I was like a lot of my generation, the baby boomers who related to this decade with rejection,” says the photographer, who was born in 1948. “I saw it as period that had nothing to offer but artists with awful haircuts and shoulder pads. As someone who grew up on the Rolling Stones and the Beatles, suddenly MTV was born with groups like Duran Duran and the Thompson Twins from Britain, reggae music with Bob Marley’s influence, bands such as the Police and singers like Michael Jackson and Madonna. It took me time to understand that you don’t need to choose one style, and that this was an unusual decade, a decade of enormous creativity.”

Open gallery view Judas Priest, 1981, from the new book 'MUSIC IN THE '80S.' Credit: Lynn Goldsmith

A quick look at her new book of photos demonstrates those diverse styles. Photographs of Bono contrast with Diana Ross on the next page. Bob Marley next to Brian Adams. Madonna here and Bob Dylan there. Tina Turner and Carlos Santana, and there’s also Boy George, Dolly Parton, James Taylor, Elton John, Rod Stewart, the Rolling Stones, Sting, Miles Davis and Freddie Mercury – just about everybody. Some pictures were shot in her studio, and others during concert tours. There are also pictures of Bono at a New York hot dog stand, of Springsteen in an auto repair shop and one particularly famous picture of Michael Jackson in the Rainbow Tunnel at Disney World – photos that appeared on the covers of dozens of magazines, and which adorn the covers of over 100 albums.

My affair with Kiss

“Since I was 8, I loved to take pictures, but I never thought about it in terms of a career,” says Goldsmith, who was born in Detroit to a mother who was an interior designer and a father who was an electrical engineer. After studying English and psychology at the University of Michigan, she went to work for Elektra Records, where she did a bit of everything, but mostly directed and promoted young artists. Two years later, at age 23, she became the youngest member inducted into the Directors Guild of America, and in 1972, she directed what was considered to be the first rock program on American television, “ABC’s In Concert.”

“In 1975, a light went on in my head during the filming of one of the episodes with the singer Al Green,” she said. During the filming of the show, she held, as she tended to, several photos of Green that she had taken beforehand. Green’s representatives from the record company who were there offered to buy the photos for his new album cover. “The money they offered me was more than I earned from television at the time.” But the decision to leave television was not just a financial one. “At the time, it was hard to be a woman in a position of power, and I was sick and tired of the fights with people I worked with. The moment I realized there was a demand for my pictures and that I could make a living from it without arguing all day long – I decided to give it a chance.”

Open gallery view Lynn Goldsmith. '[U2's] music was pretty shitty, and I remember Bono’s clumsy movements on the stage.' Credit: Lynn Goldsmith

Those were the days before Instagram and Facebook, when people didn’t have camera phones on them. Goldsmith raced around New York on a bicycle, photographed anything that moved and offered her work to different magazines. “I remember that I approached National Geographic and asked them to send me to photograph the Vietnam War – but there was no way they were willing to send a woman there. In the end, it was the right decision, because I’ve often had the tendency to jump into the fire before thinking. It was an advantage in my work, but on the other hand it was also a pretty dangerous way to live.”

Within a few years, Goldsmith became a respected photographer. In 1976, she was approached by the manager of the band Kiss, which was founded in 1973 by the Jewish guitarist and singer Paul Stanley (born Stanley Bert Eisen) and bassist and singer Gene Simmons (born in Israel as Chaim Witz). “At the time, I didn’t know almost any other Jewish musicians,” says Goldsmith, who grew up in a Reform Jewish home. “Gene and Paul were at the beginning of their careers, they didn’t touch drugs. Paul was even a vegetarian, and I remember that they were part of my tribe. A sort of second cousins.”

Just like when she photographed Prince when he was still unknown to the editors of Newsweek, the same goes for Kiss, who she documented while the world still assumed they were a bunch of crackpots who had stolen their girlfriends’ makeup bags.

It turned into a longtime affair. For over 40 years, Goldsmith accompanied the band. She remembers one dinner in particular, five years ago. “They came to New York and invited me to their hotel. I arrived and a group of security guards blocked my way and explained to me that I couldn’t go in. Gene came down, asked to let me in and when we were already inside, I remember that I saw Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enter the lobby surrounded by dozens of bodyguards.”

Open gallery view VAN HALEN , 1980, from 'MUSIC IN THE '80S.' Credit: Lynn Goldsmith

Unlike her, Netanyahu didn’t come to the hotel to meet the members of the band who performed in heavy makeup and masks; instead, he was there to give a speech to the United Nations General Assembly. “The minute I recognized him, I told Gene: ‘Look, there’s Netanyahu,’ and I can’t forget how he called out to him in Hebrew and how Netanyahu detached himself from his guards and went to talk to him. It was clear that Netanyahu immediately recognized who this was and they stood and joked in Hebrew for a few minutes.”

‘Pretty shitty music’

Goldsmith first met Bono and U2, who she also photographed dozens of times, at a small nightclub in London in 1979. They were with Chris Blackwell, the musical director and founder of Island Records, who wanted Goldsmith’s advice before he signed the band to his label.

What she remembers most from that show is Bono, The Edge and the rest of the band standing backstage and praying together. “I’m talking about serious prayer. It was the first time that I saw a musician pray before a show.”

What did you think about their music?

“Their music was pretty shitty, and I remember Bono’s clumsy movements on the stage.” This could explain why when Blackwell asked her at the end of the performance whether it was worth signing them, she answered: “Their only chance to succeed is if God answers their prayers.”

“My great fortune is that Blackwell didn’t listen to me,” she says today, laughing.

She met Michael Jackson, too. “Of all the people I’ve met in my life, Michael was like someone from another planet. An alien. It’s impossible to describe him using terms for a regular person.”

Open gallery view Michael Jackson, 1984 , from 'MUSIC IN THE '80S.' Credit: Lynn Goldsmith

Please explain.

“He is someone who, as a 5-year-old, already saw a cartoon version of himself and the members of the Jackson Five on television shows. While I watched cartoons of Bugs Bunny, he saw cartoons of himself. No other child grew up like this, so it’s a mistake to judge him in terms of a regular person.”

She first worked with Jackson in 1981, when she photographed him in her studio in New York, says Goldsmith. They worked together a few more times until that iconic 1984 photo in the Rainbow Tunnel in Disney World in. “Before that, every time I photographed him, the two of us were in the studio alone. But this time, because these were photos for Life Magazine, there was a writer from the magazine, photo assistants and quite a lot of other people, and all of this made Jackson feel uncomfortable. He was shy and closed off, and I could see how the embarrassment took control of him.”

In an attempt to lighten up the mood, Goldsmith brought the tape player she took everywhere, put on some James Brown and started to dance. “From that moment, Michael began to dance and laugh along with me, and that’s also what you see in those pictures with the tunnel in the background, how he laughs while the two of us are dancing.”

You take pride in the friendly relations you kept with quite a few of the celebrities you photographed. I interviewed the photographer Harry Benson not long ago, and he emphasized the opposite: He does not remain friendly with the celebs so they won’t call him with complaints and requests.

“In this respect, I think I’m very different from Harry, and I think this stems from the different places we’re coming from. Harry is to a great extent a product of the tabloids in England where he worked at the beginning of his career. His approach is different than mine, and I’m not judging him for a minute. Anyone who comes from those magazines tries to get the picture at any price. When I photograph an artist like Patti Smith, I have the feeling that I’m doing something good for someone I consider to be a personal friend.

“In practice, just yesterday evening I met with Jacob, Bob Dylan’s son, who told me that out of all the thousands of pictures of his father taken over the years, the picture hanging in his living room is the one I took. It gave me enormous satisfaction. After all, it’s not a coincidence that when a house is on fire, the first thing that people run to save is the family photo albums,” says Goldsmith.