With Netanyahu's Return, U.S. Jewish Groups Choose to Ignore the Elephant in the Room

WASHINGTON – Major American-Jewish establishment groups’ tame reactions to the formation of the most right-wing and religious Israeli government ever suggest they are clinging to the same “business-as-usual” approach as that being adopted by the Biden administration.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken each issued statements highlighting the staying power of the U.S.-Israel relationship, noting that they look both forward to working with Netanyahu.

Both also highlighted Israel’s regional integration, continuing the administration’s mission statement that was crystallized during the president’s visit to the Middle East last July, as well as noting the threat posed by Iran.

They both gave cursory acknowledgement of the Palestinians, while noting that the White House will oppose policies that go against a potential two-state solution. For his part, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides offered his unqualified congratulations to Netanyahu, couching it in the context of the “rock-solid relationship and unbreakable ties.”

These statements put into practice Blinken’s vow at the J Street annual conference that the United States will engage with the new government based on policy and not personalities.

This approach was echoed by leading Jewish establishment groups like the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and Israel advocacy organizations like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

While congratulating Netanyahu on forming a government last week, both declined to mention new extremist coalition members such as Itamar Ben-Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and Avi Maoz, who have a history of anti-Arab, anti-judicial and anti-LGBTQ statements.

Some organizations, however, have opted to take a different tack, acknowledging concerns reflecting the uncharted waters in which Israel – and American Jewry – now finds itself.

“Our love and commitment to the Jewish state transcends any one government, any one point in time, and any particular policy or statement. With this principle in mind, it is important to express our significant concerns over statements and positions held by some members of the incoming coalition, which have serious implications for our Jewish communities,” the Jewish Federations of North America noted.

It added that it “will continue to make clear the North American Jewish community’s perspective on relevant government proposals and to advocate for policies and initiatives that help build a welcoming, inclusive and pluralistic society.”

The Israel Policy Forum, which seeks a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, was more direct. “Members of the new government with significant portfolios have espoused alarming views and policy positions that will elevate tensions with Palestinians, stress U.S.-Israel relations, create rifts with North American Jewry, and complicate Israel’s relations with its neighbors,” it stated.

“We are deeply concerned about the government’s inclusion of extremist parties and politicians, its early embrace of a majoritarian view of democracy in which election results are all that matters, and its apparent determination to make a future separation from the Palestinians and the realization of two states impossible,” it added.

The American Jewish Committee, for its part, said it “will continue to work closely with the prime minister and Israeli policymakers to help ensure that the inflammatory rhetoric that has been employed by some members of the governing coalition – rhetoric unrepresentative of Israel’s democratic values, its role as a homeland for all Jews, and its unwavering quest for peace – will not define the domestic and foreign policies of the new government.”

U.S. officials share concerns regarding the new coalition’s potential actions, though their focus will be largely centered on policies that would imperil a two-state solution rather than non-geopolitical matters more front of mind for the Jewish community.

Open gallery view U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arriving to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the State Dept. in Washington last October. Credit: Stefani Reynolds/AP

Sharp concerns

The cautious statements from these organizations come on the heels of a meeting at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, where participating organizations raised their concerns with a visiting senior Israeli diplomat about the potential effect such an extremist government could have on U.S. Jewish support for Israel.

Participants, however, have been reluctant to claim attribution for sharp concerns raised in the meeting itself.

These concerns were only amplified by a New York Times editorial and Thomas Friedman op-ed warning about the existential crisis facing Israeli democracy. Netanyahu and Smotrich – the coalition partner about whom the Biden administration has perhaps the most concern – followed suit by continuing their media outreach to friendly U.S. media outlets, trying to assuage fears among long-established conservative allies.

Netanyahu’s interviews with media figures like Bari Weiss and Jordan Peterson, and on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” aimed to depict concerns as detached from a reality in which Netanyahu – a favorite of establishment Republicans for decades – is in charge of all policy matters, both foreign and domestic.

Smotrich wrote a Wall Street Journal op-ed aiming to highlight how the U.S. media has vilified him, but that actually he is spearheading policies inspired by U.S. politics.

Both Netanyahu and Smotrich’s arguments ignored key elements in the coalition agreement, which includes commitments to annexation and outpost legalization, as well as wide-ranging ramifications on freedom of religion and democracy.

Much of the U.S. political and Jewish establishment has years of experience dealing with Netanyahu, for better and worse. Under the prime minister and his new foreign minister-by-another-name Ron Dermer, Netanyahu consciously and dramatically attempted to alter the strategic landscape for Israel’s alliances within America. Any sign of outrage from “Never Trump” Republicans has yet to be seen, nor is it likely to.

The reaction from liberal Jewish organizations such as J Street, Americans for Peace Now, New Israel Fund and T’ruah, meanwhile, are much more in line with concerns raised by the secular and center-left elements of the Israeli public.

One U.S. political arena where concerns are likely to be voiced is among members of Congress. Several officials have indicated in private conversations that they acutely understand the moment and are not afraid of speaking out.

Rep. David Cicilline, the ranking Democrat on the House subcommittee dedicated to the Middle East, noted that he was “deeply concerned by many provisions in the coalition agreements, as well as the rhetoric and policy positions espoused by new far-right members of the government, including on issues related to the treatment of Arab Israelis and LGBTQI+ individuals, the approach to a final-status agreement between Israel and Palestinians, and ensuring an independent judiciary and adherence to the rule of law.”

He continued: “These views run counter to our shared values, challenge Israel’s relationships with its neighbors, and inflame tensions with Palestinians.”

Cicilline is the first of Congress’ 11 LGBTQ members to highlight such concerns, though others have raised them in private channels to the Israel Embassy. Furthermore, Jewish members of Congress and other members with a vested interest have begun private deliberations on the best way of moving forward, particularly concerning any Israeli plans to annex the West Bank.