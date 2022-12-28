From AIPAC to Kanye, the Nine Top U.S.-Israel Stories of 2022

WASHINGTON – During U.S. President Joe Biden’s second year in office, Haaretz extensively covered stories that dictated U.S. policy both foreign and domestic – whether related to U.S.-Israel ties, Israel’s global standing or the lived experience of American Jews.

Here are some of the key themes that moved the needle in Washington, Israel and the Middle East in 2022...

Antisemitism

Perhaps no issue has been more consistently front of mind for American Jews over the past 12 months than the surge in antisemitism. The year began on a horrifying note with a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Antisemitism only became more prevalent during the midterm elections campaign, with antisemitic conspiracy theories and dog whistles playing starring roles in key races throughout the country.

The debate within the Jewish community also reached new levels after Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt made direct comparisons between right-wing extremists and far-left critics of Israel, provoking discussions on whether such comparisons were apt.

Antisemitism again made headline news following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and with rapper Kanye West and basketball player Kyrie Irving’s respective controversies. This spurred the Biden administration to launch a task force aimed at combating the Jewish community’s growing concerns.

Open gallery view Kanye West at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills in 2020. Credit: Evan Agostini/ Invision / AP

Ukraine

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – and Israel’s hesitancy to join the international community in rallying behind Kyiv following the February 24 incursion – provoked more public consternation among Americans than other traditional stress tests between the United States and Israel such as the Palestinians or Iran.

While Israel has officially provided Ukraine with humanitarian aid and protective equipment for medical teams, it has publicly refrained from providing weapons or defense capabilities due to fears of angering Moscow, potentially resulting in a reciprocal move in Syria.

Israel notably refused to send missile defense systems, to the consternation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Its failure to immediately join international sanctions against Russia while failing to clamp down on oligarchs, meanwhile, provoked rare public U.S. criticism. With Iran’s burgeoning military alliance with Russia reaching new heights in recent months, however, Israel has been keen to shift the focus onto Tehran.

AIPAC

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s entry into the political campaign space was one of the biggest U.S. political stories of the year. Its federal AIPAC PAC and United Democracy Project super PAC both came under significant scrutiny during the primary cycle. It endorsed over 100 election-denying Republicans under the guise of their support for Israel, and exclusively targeted progressive Democrats while being significantly bankrolled by gifts from Republican megadonors.

Until this decision, AIPAC had historically attempted to remain apolitical and limit its work to lobbying efforts in Washington. This led some of the group’s past leaders to criticize its latest moves, warning that AIPAC was endangering the sense of political neutrality it has attempted to cultivate over decades.

After spending a total of $26.2 million – with $10.5 million of that funding attack ads in the nine races in which it directly involved itself – questions will only grow concerning the group’s role as a bipartisan organization and what function it chooses to play in future election cycles.

Open gallery view U.S. President Joe Biden reacting after signing the visitors book at Israeli President Isaac Herzog's residence in Jerusalem last July. Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/REUTERS

Iran

The past year concerning the Biden administration’s talks to reenter the Iran nuclear deal could best be described as a slow march to a dead end.

At the start of the year, U.S. officials were sharply at odds on whether to remove Iran’s Revolutionary Guards from the U.S. terror blacklist in return for an Iranian commitment to deescalate regional tensions. Despite this trade being scrapped, which Israel claimed as a victory, both sides made seeming progress in the summer with a deal believed to be imminent.

Any potential deal, though, was harmed by Iran’s unwillingness to move on key elements. U.S. eagerness to cooperate was only harmed by this, and further exacerbated by the Iranian regime’s treatment of the country’s protest movement and its military support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In the face of Iran’s embrace of Russia and its march toward nuclear weapons capability, the United States has prioritized bolstering Israel’s regional integration – largely focusing on shared defense against Iran and its proxies.

Shireen Abu Akleh

The killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh provoked an unprecedented level of criticism against Israel from the Democratic Party’s mainstream. Despite continued attempts from the Biden administration to avoid launching its own investigation, accepting Israel’s account of the events and pursuing accountability in the form of policy review, widespread public sentiment helped buoy leading Democratic members of Congress to reject the administration’s posture toward the death of the Al Jazeera reporter in May as insufficient.

Once the FBI made its unilateral decision to launch an independent investigation into the killing, which occurred while Abu Akleh was covering an Israel Defense Forces operation in Jenin, it was recognized as a watershed moment in U.S.-Israel relations – serving as both a stark example and harbinger of things to come concerning the Democratic Party’s evolving relationship with Israel.

Open gallery view A mural of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was shot dead during an Israeli military raid in the West Bank town of Jenin last May. Credit: Adel Hana/AP

The midterm election

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn the constitutional right to obtain an abortion sparked significant disapproval from the U.S. Jewish community. Over 80 percent of Jewish voters said ahead of the midterms that they disapproved of the ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, while 56 percent said it made them more motivated to vote. Thirty-eight percent of Jewish voters, meanwhile, said abortion was the most significant issue when considering their vote in November – second only to the future of democracy.

When the widely predicted Republican “Red Wave” failed to materialize during the midterm elections, experts noted the Supreme Court decision helped spark Democratic voter turnout. Another key factor in Joe Biden's surprising success was widespread rejection of his predecessor's election denialism and anti-democratic rhetoric. Overall, while Republicans managed to barely win back the House of Representatives, Democrats emerged stronger from the election, keeping their Senate majority and winning key gubernatorial races.

Biden’s Middle East trip

Biden’s July trip to Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia brought the U.S.’ Middle East policy into the sharpest focus of his presidency to date. The trip was largely centered around repairing ties with Riyadh and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, while prioritizing Israel’s regional integration over any progress toward a two-state solution. Concerning the Palestinians, Biden effectively adopted the Bennett-Lapid government’s “shrinking the conflict” model of economic measures in lieu of expending political capital.

Rather than exert pressure on Israel and launching a diplomatic initiative or pushing the two-state solution, both Israel and Biden used the trip to promote his pro-Israel bona fides while pushing back at any criticism from Democratic lawmakers – whether related to macro issues like settlement expansion or more acute topics like Israel’s attempted entry into the U.S. visa waiver program.

Netanyahu’s return

Benjamin Netanyahu’s electoral victory in November brought an end to the Biden administration’s 18-month effort at keeping the “government of change” afloat – which had perhaps been the top priority concerning the White House’s Israel policy. The Americans gave considerable cover to Naftali Bennett, then Yair Lapid, concerning their posture toward the Palestinians due to the coalition’s political fragility. Following Netanyahu’s victory, which he owed in large part to the shock success of his far-right allies, U.S. officials have been forced to assess how to work with Israel’s incoming government.

Despite supposed red lines concerning specific ministers and portfolios, the United States has explicitly noted it will deal with the incoming government based on policy and not personalities. Concerns within Washington and among the American-Jewish community surrounding the Netanyahu government have only grown after he moved to bring the homophobic Noam party into the coalition, tapping Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir as the “national security minister” and granting Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party authority over civil administration of the West Bank.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu waving to supporters following his success in the November 1 election. Credit: Maya Alleruzzo/AP

China

With Netanyahu’s return, Biden will also be forced to increase his administration’s pressure campaign on Israel concerning Chinese investments – efforts that have been ongoing for the past 12 months. The outgoing coalition government indicated it would take U.S. concerns about Israel’s decades-long courtship of Chinese investments in tech and infrastructure seriously. To that end, Israel offered transparency with U.S. officials on its cooperation with Beijing, as China reportedly urged Israel not to give into U.S. pressure on the matter.

Spurred by Biden’s visit, the United States and Israel launched a high-level strategic dialogue on high-tech cooperation, while also launching a new quad between the two countries, India and the United Arab Emirates. It has continued to explicitly warn its Middle East partners that close cooperation with China would have adverse effects on its relations with the United States. Netanyahu, however, was largely responsible for bolstered Israel-China ties in the first place, which provided a rare point of U.S. consternation with the Israeli prime minister.