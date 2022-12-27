Republican Jewish Coalition: George Santos Not Welcome at Any Future Events

WASHINGTON – The Republican Jewish Coalition formally denounced New York Congressman-elect George Santos for misrepresenting his Jewish heritage, among numerous other parts of his biography that have proven to be factually incorrect.

"We are very disappointed in Congressman-elect Santos. He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event," RJC CEO Matt Brooks said.

Despite Santos' claims that his grandparents were Jews who fled the Nazis, reports proved that his grandparents were Brazil-born Catholics. Santos' media rounds come one week after a New York Times report on Santos' personal and professional life brought virtually every aspect of the Long Island Republican's life story into question.

“Even though I’ve always said I’m Catholic, I grew up Catholic, I’ve always loved and had a deep respect for my Jewish heritage and I will continue to,” Santos told City & State. He further told the New York Post that “I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Open gallery view Republican Candidate for New York’s 3rd Congressional District George Santos, left, talks to a voter while campaigning in November. Credit: Mary Altaffer /AP

In fact, Santos had told Jewish Insider that his mother’s Jewish beliefs were his own. He had also accepted invitations from the Republican Jewish Coalition honoring him as one of two incoming Jewish Republican representatives in Congress.

"We're no stranger to persecution. My grandfather fleeing Ukraine in the 1920s to Belgium, then fleeing Belgium to Brazil in 1940. It's a story of survival, of tenacity, of grit, as we like to call it," Santos had told the RJC. Santos also attended an RJC sponsored Hanukkah event the night before the New York Times story was published.

Santos further advertised himself as a "proud American Jew" during the campaign, highlighting numerous previous supposed trips to Israel.

Santos told Jewish Insider that he was surprised that Jews were distancing themselves from him amid mounting evidence that his profile as a Jewish Republican was fueled by inaccurate information.

"People are rushing to disinherit me from being Jewish" despite support for Israel and the Jewish community, he said. "Here somebody who actually cares about Jews, cares about Israel and somebody willing to fight for them, and we have people pushing me away.”

The RJC warmly welcomed Santos at its annual confab in Las Vegas last month, as one of two newly elected Republican Jewish members of Congress. Santos' election was further highlighted by the RJC as evidence that the Jewish community is shifting away from the Democratic Party, with diverse candidates such as Santos acting as walking evidence. Following the initial revelations, the RJC directly reached out to Santos' office, calling on him to provide the public an explanation.

While Santos admitted to falsifying his professional and personal records, he insisted he would serve in Congress as planned while continuing to represent his New York district – which includes a large Orthodox Jewish constituency.

“I am not a criminal,” Santos told the New York Post. “This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

To City & State, he suggested that he might still have some Jewish support. He said that he had gotten a text from someone – he did not say who – who told him, “I don’t care what you say you’re still an MOT,” using the acronym meaning “member of the tribe” that is a shorthand for Jewish. He added, “It feels good.”

JTA contributed to this report.