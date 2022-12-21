As Zelenskyy Visits Washington, Putin Is Undisputed Loser of the Year

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s brief visit to Washington on Wednesday to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden and address a Joint Session of Congress highlights two contrasting political fates: that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin may prove to be Biden’s defining foreign policy legacy; and that Putin’s messianic delusions of restoring Russian-Soviet grandeur crashed spectacularly when confronted by reality.

Click the alert icon to follow topics: Vladimir Putin

Russia

Ukraine