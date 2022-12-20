Biden Marks Hanukkah by Vowing to Fight Antisemitism: 'Silence Is Complicity'

Washington – U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday marked Hanukkah by reaffirming his administration's commitment to fighting antisemitism, giving a full throated condemnation of anti-Jewish hatred amid spiking rates and concerns.

During his remarks at a White House reception for Jewish communal leaders, Biden stressed that "our commitment to the safety of the Jewish people and to the vibrancy of Jewish life that’s tightly woven into every fabric of America, it’s permanent."

The event was held days after the administration announced the establishment of an interagency group to counter antisemitism, which came on the heels of a White House meeting with top U.S. Jewish groups to address their worries.

"I recognize your fear, your hurt, your worry that this vile and venom is becoming too normal. As your president, I want to make this clear -- as my dad would say, and many of you have said: Silence is complicity. We must not remain silent," Biden told the crowd.

"Over 20 years ago, here in the White House, my dear friend Elie Wiesel – and he was a friend, became a friend – who passed away six years ago and who we all miss – delivered a speech about, quote, the 'Perils of Indifference,'" Biden recounted, quoting Wiesel who noted that “Indifference is not a response. Indifference is not a beginning; [Indifference] is an end. And therefore, indifference is always the friend of the enemy…”

"Today, we must all say clearly and forcefully: Antisemitism and all forms of hate and violence in this country can have no safe harbor in America. Period. And evil – this is not hyperbole – evil will not win. Hate will not prevail," he added.

The new interagency group’s first order of business, as tasked by Biden, will be to develop a national strategy to counter antisemitism that has spiked in recent months following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. Most notably, antisemitic conspiracy theories platformed by celebrities like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, and Donald Trump’s association with avowed Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes have dominated headlines in the last few months.

Biden noted that his administration convened the first-ever White House summit aimed at combating hate-motivated violence, where it announced a series of actions and commitments to address the rising numbers, and his administration has also worked with Congress to secure the largest-ever increase in funding for the security of synagogues and other religious institutions.

Biden was joined at the ceremony by Rabbi Charlie Cytron Walker, the Texas rabbi whose congregation dealt with an 11-hour hostage ordeal, alongside 90-year-old Holocaust survivor Bronia Brandman; Michele Taylor, the U.S. ambassador to the UN Human Rights Council and the daughter of Holocaust survivors' and Avi Heschel, the granddaughter of late civil rights leader Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel.

The guests, alongside First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, helped debut the first-ever White House menorah, constructed by White House carpenters with wood recovered from the foundation of the White House in the 1950s and features handmade silver cups created by the White House resident silversmith.

“The first-ever White House menorah is a work of historic importance — and it’s also a work of love. Each detail was carefully chosen and executed by our Executive Residence Carpentry Shop and its beauty reminds us of the Hanukkah miracle and the joy it inspired. From this day forward, this menorah is a permanent piece of the White House—the People’s House," the first lady said.