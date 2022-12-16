As U.S. Ties Grow Distant, Saudi Arabia Warms Up to China

Four fighter jets escorted Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plane when he arrived in Saudi Arabia on an official visit last week. Then came jets performing aerobatics while emitting thick green smoke, the color of the host country’s flag. The red carpet was unfurled and the honor guard fired its cannons. Saudi Arabia knows how to show royal respect for important guests.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who visited Riyadh in 2017 and participated in a traditional sword dance there, can attest to this, but the current president would have trouble doing so. The reception Joe Biden received this summer – after a long period in which relations with the royal palace were characterized by a deep chill – was cordial, but cold.

And shortly after that visit, Biden received a slap in the face when Saudi Arabia and the OPEC+ cartel cut their oil production, rejecting Biden’s request for an increase. That request was the main driver behind Biden’s visit and his willingness to shake hands with the “pariah” kingdom’s de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

This wasn’t the Chinese president’s first visit to Saudi Arabia; he was also there in 2016. But this was under different international circumstances. Then, Trump was in the White House and Saudi Arabia was a favored U.S. ally, both thanks to its role as a leader of the anti-Iran coalition and as a wealthy, sought-after customer of Western defense industries – especially American ones.

Mohammed, who at that time was just taking his first steps as leader, needed ties with the White House. They were forged for him by the United Arab Emirates’ ambassador in Washington, Yousef Al Otaiba, who connected him with Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.

Trump – who had accused Hillary Clinton during his campaign of taking money from countries that “throw gays off of buildings,” kill women and were responsible for the September 11, 2001 terror attacks – became the crown prince’s soulmate. But two years later, in 2018, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered, and Mohammed was relegated to the leper colony. He realized that even the support Trump provided was not rock-solid.

After the Houthis launched missiles at Saudi oil facilities, the American president said he was willing to help Riyadh, but for a price. The American strategic safety net could no longer be taken for granted. Then, when Biden began his campaign to renew the nuclear deal with Iran, Saudi Arabia began looking for alternatives.

Given this background, Xi’s visit to the kingdom was a demonstrative incursion into what always used to be seen as American territory.

Like Biden, the Chinese president arranged a three-way summit with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council as well as a separate, more comprehensive broader Arab summit. But Xi's visit concluded with the two countries’ signing a comprehensive strategic alliance, as well as agreements worth tens of billions of dollars – summarizing a long process of economic and military cooperation that began back in the 1990s and has now borne strategic fruit. This threatens American exclusivity not only in Saudi Arabia, but in the Gulf as a whole.

Riyadh depicted the agreement as part of a joint effort to integrate Mohammed’s Vision 2030 into Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative. Official data shows that trade between the two countries grew by more than 380 percent between 2016 and 2020, but this was mainly due to an increase in the value of Saudi oil exports to China. Last year, its exports reached $44 billion.

Though oil fuels their bilateral relationship, the nuclear issue may bring it to the next level. Riyadh announced back in 2011 that it planned to build 16 nuclear reactors to produce electricity over the next 25 years, at a cost of about $80 billion. During his previous visit, Xi signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of such a reactor. In 2017, another agreement was signed for the construction of a desalination plant, which will be run using electricity supplied by a nuclear reactor.

At the same time, Riyadh had also asked Washington to help it build the reactors, but the latter set certain criteria for the demands, including supervision by the International Atomic Energy Agency. That took Saudi-American cooperation on the issue off the table.

Greetings from Pakistan

In 2020, the Wall Street Journal reported on an alarming plan for cooperation between China and Saudi Arabia in producing yellowcake from uranium ore, which the kingdom has in abundance. Shortly afterward, media reports emerged that the American intelligence establishment was looking into information that Riyadh sought to build a facility to produce nuclear fuel with help from Beijing.

During Xi’s visit last week, the nuclear issue came up again, and China was presented as a candidate to build the kingdom’s first nuclear reactor, alongside Beijing's plans to build a space research center in Saudi Arabia.

Another company that plans on competing for this project is Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, which is now building nuclear reactors in Turkey and Egypt. Has Saudi Arabia given up on building a reactor in cooperation with the United States? Riyadh has made it clear in the past that it will not allow oversight on its production of nuclear fuel, and it seems its standing in Washington will not help it easily achieve Congressional approval to provide the Saudis with nuclear technology – even for civilian purposes only.

The fear of Saudi Arabia going nuclear is expected to grow stronger in light of the recent statements from Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud. At a global conference held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, he said: "If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off.” Prince Faisal did not give details of what he meant by an “operational nuclear weapon,” and did not explain what Saudi Arabia would do if it did happen. But in 2018, during a visit to Washington, Prince Mohammed said that while the kingdom does not want to obtain nuclear weapons: “Without a doubt, if Iran developed a nuclear bomb, we will follow suit as soon as possible.”

According to the assessments of Western nuclear experts, Saudi Arabia is very far away from the capability of producing nuclear weapons on its own, but it could buy them ready-made off the shelf. Some of these experts also note that the Saudis have long-range ballistic missiles, made in China, that can carry a nuclear warhead. These may be outdated missiles purchased in the 1990s, but they can still serve this purpose.

The pessimists also point to close relations between Pakistan – a country with proven military nuclear capabilities – and Saudi Arabia, and they do not rule out the possibility that in return for the $4.5 billion loan Pakistan has asked for from Riyadh, Islamabad will agree to transfer nuclear technology.

But Saudi Arabia, despite of being China’s main oil supplier, is not Beijing’s only ally in the Persian Gulf, and all the more so in the Middle East. Waiting in the drawer is an astronomical strategic cooperation agreement worth some $400 billion – over 25 years – that China signed with Iran. This agreement, whose full details were never released, grants China an almost monopolist status over the oil and natural gas Iran produces, and will allow China to establish military bases under the guise of protecting the oil facilities. This is in return for enormous investments in infrastructure, industry and public services.

Iran is furious

But it was revealed last week that for Iran, this alliance – which has made Iran dependent on China – comes with a bitter diplomatic price tag. During his visit to Saudi Arabia, Xi signed a joint statement with the leaders of the Gulf countries that included four sections concerning Iranian actions, among other things. These sections stated that the leaders support the diplomatic efforts to bring about a solution to the question of the ownership over three islands: Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa – islands in the Strait of Hormuz that were occupied by Iran in 1971 and are claimed by the United Arab Emirates as part of its territory. Iran responded furiously to the declaration and made it clear it considers the three islands to an inseparable part of its sovereign territory.

Iran may have avoided explicitly mentioning China by name and released its response only in Persian, without a Chinese translation as it did customarily in the past. But the joint statement went even farther and stated that China and the Gulf nations stressed the need to address Iran's "destabilizing activities in the region... and its support for sectarian organizations that engage in terrorism," in addition to the matter of its ballistic missiles and drones.

Iran quickly summoned the Chinese ambassador to Tehran in order to protest and demand clarifications, and then clarified that the ambassador was not “summoned,” but “invited” for a visit. In response, Xi sent Deputy Prime Minister Hu Chunhua to appease the Iranians. But Hu was recently removed from the Chinese Communist Party Politburo – and sending him is a form of adding insult to injury. Iran was forced to swallow its pride, but also understood that as long as the “strategic alliance” exists with China, it is not exclusive, and it is just a competitor to the preferred alliances with the Gulf nations.

China also made it clear to Iran that their economic alliance depends on the renewal of the nuclear agreement with the West, without which China will be unable to fulfill its commitments for investments in the Islamic Republic. The question that remains is what impact this Chinese pressure and the competition presented by the Gulf state – especially Saudi Arabia – will have on relations with China and on the nuclear deal, which is still breathing despite seemingly being put into a deep freeze.

Tehran announced that a delegation from the IAEA is scheduled to arrive in Iran in the next few days to clarify a number of points – in other words, to discuss the question of the undeclared nuclear sites where enriched uranium residue has been found. Iran is obligated to provide an acceptable explanation of the affair before it will be possible to continue with the negotiations over the nuclear agreement.