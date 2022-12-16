Biden's Halftime Report: Is America Really Back on the World Stage?

“The core values of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that has made America, America, is at stake,” Joe Biden said as he launched his presidential campaign in April 2019. “It is a battle for the soul of America,” he added in what has become the central theme of his presidency, a theme he evokes frequently.

As Biden approaches the halfway mark of his first term and with the natural caveat that two years are merely two years and changing a country’s course isn't a one-policy or one-election feat, it's a good time to look at what has been accomplished in what he considers his presidency's defining dimensions.

There are two focal points here: the threats to American democracy and the United States' standing around the world in terms of both projecting power and soft diplomacy. Biden logically linked the two from the outset, describing a symbiotic relationship between internal and external strength. A weakened American democracy, one constantly under assault, inevitably diminished how America is perceived around the world.

American foreign policy is entwined into that and should be crafted to have a positive effect on Americans at home. But as logical as that may be, for analytical purposes the two realms must remain distinct. These are two monumental tasks that warrant separate scrutiny.

In 2020, Biden defeated Donald Trump resoundingly. But with one campaign he didn't and couldn't defeat “Trumpism.” This was evident to the extreme in the January 6 insurrection, but no less so among pundits and congressional Republicans who continue to deny the election result and try to delegitimize Biden’s presidency – over 100 Republican election deniers ran in the midterms. The vitriolic rhetoric and political incitement continues.

Biden was perceived as the president of Blue America as Trump was of Red America, with minimal dialogue and agreement on a wide variety of issues. The two Americas detest each other, can barely agree on the fundamentals and lack a common narrative – which the Constitution once was. The political system isn't only dysfunctional, hyper-partisan and toxic, it's structurally flawed. The two senators for every state regardless of its size, the electoral college and gerrymandered House districts all create distortions that result in minority rule.

Open gallery view Ukrainian troops firing a howitzer in the Zaporizhzhia region on Friday. Credit: Stringer/Reuters

On one side of this divided America there's what Ronald Brownstein calls a Coalition of Transformation, broadly consisting of the young, women, college-educated people, city dwellers and non-whites, who together represent diversity and inclusiveness. On the other side there's the Coalition of Restoration, roughly made up of whites, conservatives, older folks, people lacking a college degree, and rural and small-town Americans from municipalities under 100,000 inhabitants. They claim to be “the real America” and are angry, resentful and hostile to the “liberal coastal elites.”

In 2020, Biden won 551 of America’s (then) 3,139 counties. Around 67 million more Americans live in those counties than in the 2,588 that Trump won, and 70 percent of America’s gross domestic product comes from those counties. The disparities made Biden’s battle for the soul of America seem more like total war, particularly after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on abortion rights.

In 2021 and 2022, Biden could have done two major things to partially redress the distortions in the Senate and the Supreme Court. He could have initiated a process to make Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico states. It's not a complicated or particularly long process. He then could have enlarged the Supreme Court from nine to, say, 11 judges.

The 6:3 conservative majority, which is getting increasingly conservative, is unrepresentative of the America of 2022. Democrats still hold the Senate after the midterms, and such a decision is feasible. For reasons that deserve further elaboration, Biden decided not to pursue the course described above, possibly believing that it would further alienate the two Americas rather than correct the anomalies.

The midterms proved Biden partially right in believing that the combination of anti-Trumpism, concern for democracy, animosity toward an increasingly extremist Republican Party and the Roe v. Wade reversal would benefit the Democrats. It did, but a closer look at voting results, patterns and motivations illustrates that the fault line in America hasn’t narrowed, even though election deniers were defeated at critical state-level positions. The dividing line that Biden hoped to blur is still there.

Two years is too short a stretch to transform the sociopolitical debate and set in motion corrective policies, certainly at a time when the echo-chamber media and social media exacerbate divisions and magnify racism and hate. Misinformation, false facts, “alternative” truths and a general political culture of distrust and resentment reign supreme in America. Biden was the right man at the right time to defeat Trump’s toxic effects on America, but it's doubtful that one president, however strong his or her convictions, can mix blue and red and turn America into shades of purple again.

Open gallery view Biden speaking at an Election Day rally in Miami Gardens, Florida, last month. Credit: Marco Bello/Reuters

America’s suddenly brittle democracy, the Trump years of abdicating global commitments, dismissing alliances and then January 6 worsened perceptions of the United States around the world. But America's political upheaval at home isn't necessarily the most important factor. Systemic structural issues affect the United States' role.

The world order that the United States crafted after World War II – whether you call it the American Order, American Hegemony or Pax Americana – was changing. Biden’s formative years were the Cold War, a belligerent battle with the Soviet Union for global supremacy. Alliance diplomacy and management was the primary instrument of foreign policy, complementing military power.

Biden inherited an America that had no coherent foreign policy, an America turning its back on alliances and espousing, at least rhetorically, a murky America First approach.

Biden’s immediate foreign policy emphasis was not to revert to pre-Trump inertia but to design a foreign policy that reprioritizes alliances while defining China as the main big-power rival and threat. Then came Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which provided Biden with the perfect opportunity to restore alliance diplomacy and project American power, parallel to developing a comprehensive, though by no means a complete, Indo-Pacific alliance policy.

The United States adjusted its commitments and regional engagements, focusing on China and Russia and decreasing involvement in the Middle East and regional conflicts. To claim that “U.S. global hegemony has been restored” would be hyperbolic.

The United States recognizes that not only is it impossible to replicate the post-1945 world on a 1:1 scale, the post-Soviet era of relative world peace is over. The world isn't unipolar and the U.S. estimates that by 2050 the three dominant powers will be the United States, China and India. But in terms of global clout and outreach, China is America’s main concern. In this respect, Biden’s foreign policy is a success in terms that he defined as “America is back.”

Two years is barely a blip on history’s radar, even American history. To judge Biden after two years in office, given the two monumental tasks he undertook, would be pretentious and misleading, whether the verdict is positive, negative or mixed.

Biden was elected to fix the republic. He sought to restore dignity and reverence for the White House while starting the healing of deep political and cultural wounds. Somewhat contrary to his initial efforts, his most visible success is in foreign policy. His ambitious social-safety-net and infrastructure legislation is critical but falls short of narrowing the divide.

But merely two years in office, Biden deserves much credit for his effort, political instinct and a few key successes.