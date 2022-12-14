You're a Liberal U.S. Jew Repelled by Far-right Israel? Read This

Theodor Herzl famously said, “If you will it, it is no dream.” Folk icon Joan Baez, meanwhile, stated: “Action is the antidote to despair.”

Both are worth keeping in mind as liberal American Jews absorb the reality of Israel’s incoming government.

Much has already been written here, by esteemed journalists and thought leaders, about how our American Jewish community’s relationship with Israel will change once Benjamin Netanyahu’s band of revanchist enablers have gotten comfortable in their ministries.

From my unique vantage point as an undistinguished layperson in an average Midwestern Jewish community, I must note that the most likely effect will be none whatsoever – because most American Jews have no relationship with Israel. I might also suggest that now would be an excellent time for us to start one.

The inconvenient truth is that while the Jewish mainstream has, by and large, regarded Israel as a source of good Netflix shows and a free vacation destination for teenagers, our brethren on the right have been outthinking, outworking and outspending us.

“Just based on the formal declared transparent funding, we’re being outspent five to one, and a large amount of American philanthropy going to Israel is anonymous,” said Libby Lenkinski, vice president for public engagement at New Israel Fund, an organization likely to be in the next government’s crosshairs.

This isn’t a new development. In poll after poll, most American Jews identify as both left-leaning politically and supportive of Israel. Yet this silent majority has almost always been a silent partner when it comes to Israel. The community played a marginal role in the state’s founding and, even as it lent increasing political and monetary aid in the ensuing years, largely remained at arm’s length from what actually happened there.

A 1950 agreement between David Ben-Gurion and American Jewish leader Jacob Blaustein, which defined how the communities would interact, reads more like an amicable divorce: American Jews and Israel respected each other’s achievements and identities, and would refrain from meddling in each other’s domestic affairs.

Open gallery view While the U.S. Jewish mainstream has mostly regarded Israel as a source of Netflix shows and free Birthright vacations, our brethren on the right have been outthinking, outworking and outspending us Credit: Taglit

The exception has been the active minority of Jews – and, for that matter, evangelical Christians – on the American right. The euphoria following the Six-Day War profoundly impacted many American Jews, but none more so than those on the right and religious Zionists.

They worked hand-in-hand with their Israeli counterparts to advance a vision of Greater Israel more closely tethered to Orthodox Jewish theology and practice. Their accomplishments – from bankrolling Israel’s largest Hebrew-language newspaper, Israel Hayom, to running private aliyah organizations that encourage Americans to settle in “Judea and Samaria” (the West Bank) – have been breathtaking.

“One of the big investments has been in narrative strategies to normalize the settler movement, to normalize Netanyahu’s populism and, more recently, to normalize Kahanism,” said Lenkinski, referring to the Jewish supremacist beliefs of followers of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane.

It’s tempting for those on the left to demonize such efforts. In fact, though, we should emulate them.

Open gallery view Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump wave Israeli and US national flags on the day of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Carmiel, northern Israel Credit: Ariel Schalit / AP

It made sense for American Jews to stay out of the affairs of a fledgling socialist endeavor threatened militarily from all sides. Today, the world’s two largest Jewish communities find themselves at near parity: educated, wealthy and, for the most part, secure.

“American Jews and Israeli Jews share this complex navigation of being both powerful and vulnerable,” said Masua Sagiv, Bay Area scholar-in-residence for the Shalom Hartman Institute. “This is an example of something that we can actually try to think about together.”

The first and easiest way to do this would be to help those in Israel already doing this work: to, as Sagiv put it, “do our research and highlight the initiatives that we feel should be strengthened.

“Because let me tell you something,” she added, “Jewish liberal initiatives are really struggling right now.”

As part of this, American Jews will want to take a closer look at where our philanthropy flows. Not for the sake of divesting from Israel, as those on the fringe left call for, but rather to increase investment in causes that align with our values and, just as important, actually require our assistance.

Open gallery view Those of us who truly love Israel and want to see it align more closely with liberal values not only account for the majority of American Jews but also, quite possibly, the plurality of Jewish people worldwide Credit: Emil Salman

“Does a Jewish identity organization even really need American-Jewish help? Because that means other issues are getting slighted,” said Erez Bar, executive director of A New Way, which brings Palestinian-Israeli and Jewish schoolchildren together to promote understanding and shared society. Bar noted that a great deal of American-Jewish institutional funding presently goes to kiruv initiatives – for instance, subsidized trips – that already receive funding within Israel.

The flip side is clearly defining what aspects of Israeli discourse we won’t amplify. That doesn’t mean alienating your bubbe in Palm Beach who still gives money to the Jewish National Fund or anyone who wears a knitted kippa. But Lenkinski, while warning against the “narcissism of small differences” on Israel, notes that American Jews and their organizations will need to assert that Kahanism and its acolytes have no place here – even if they’re part of the Israeli government.

“And we need to push back against any rhetoric that claims that’s meddling, because we’ve had no problem drawing a stark red line against views that we don’t like from the so-called left – for example, the boycott movement, which I don’t support,” Lenkinski said.

Last but perhaps most important, American Jews must become more willing to articulate and promote their Judaism. This is bound to make some squirm – both because American Jews are proud of their secularism and, conversely, because many of us have internalized a certain inferiority complex relative to our more literate observant and Israeli brethren.

Yet the liberal American-Jewish mainstream is profoundly religious. Our consistent affinities for tolerance and coexistence don’t come from the American experience, and they’re not just by-products of the Holocaust. They flow from the very same Torah that Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich love to say they’re following.

“We are two of the largest Jewish populations in the world and are, on a value scale, a mirror image of each other,” said Sagiv.

In order to change hearts and minds in Israel, we will have to gently yet assertively share our Torah. Naturally, that means actually visiting the place, and not just for the performative dip in the Dead Sea.

Open gallery view American and Israeli Reform rabbis pray at the Western Wall. U.S. Jews must become more willing to articulate and promote their Judaism: Many of us have internalized an inferiority complex relative to our Israeli brethren Credit: AP

Bar noted that his organization and many others can use volunteers and more visibility. “Come to us and sit at the beach, but also give one day for understanding, as well – and then go back and tell your family and community about it,” he said.

Such sentimentalism and incrementalism is likely to elicit eye rolls from the camp of progressive American Jews who will now, more loudly than ever, call for separation from, and greater criticism of, Israel. And it’s true that rounding up the dollars on our grocery store purchases to donate to shared society organizations (as Bar also suggests) won’t transform Israel’s government or society overnight.

Yet leaving aside the largely emotional question of whether large numbers of mainstream American Jews would ever join campaigns to disavow and/or agitate against the world’s lone Jewish state, such external efforts forfeit our unique leverage.

There are, as it happens, already plenty of people outside of Israel who dislike everything it does and stands for. There are far fewer of those people focusing on working within Israel to effect real change that would be acceptable to those who actually live there. Those of us who truly love the state and want to see it align more closely with liberal values not only account for the majority of American Jews but also, quite possibly, the plurality of Jewish people worldwide.

Peoplehood, of course, doesn’t grant us the right to decide what happens in Israel, but it does grant us latitude to inject our voices and resources into the conversation. Now, as a new reality takes hold in the Knesset, is precisely the time to exercise that option.

“I honestly get that it’s much easier to say ‘This is not my Judaism, this is not the Israel I imagined.’ But to be really impactful, I think we need to settle on not achieving everything that we want,” said Sagiv. “Even if we disagree, there is a moral meaning to being in a relationship.”

David Zenlea is a Detroit-based editor with a degree in Jewish Studies from the University of Maryland. He’s written for Tablet, Detroit Jewish News, Road & Track, Washingtonian magazine, and others. Twitter: @David_Zenlea