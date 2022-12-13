Haaretz - back to home page
Liberal Jewish Orgs Slam Kevin McCarthy for Vowing to Remove Ilhan Omar From House Committee

The organizations said that McCarthy’s actions seem ‘especially exploitative’ given that he himself has peddled in antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., departs after speak during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington last Tuesday.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., departs after speak during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington last Tuesday.Credit: Alex Brandon /AP
WASHINGTON — Eight liberal Jewish organizations on Monday sharply criticized House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s vow to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee over her previous criticisms of Israel, should he become House speaker.

The front-runner for House speaker, McCarthy told the Republican Jewish Committee last month that he would also take the move as a punitive action based on her personal criticism, saying “I remember what she said about me. I remember what she said about Israel. I remember what she said about the relationship. I remembered it so much, I promised you last year she would no longer be on foreign affairs. I’m keeping that promise.”

Ameinu, Americans for Peace Now, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, Habonim Dror North America, J Street, New Israel Fund, the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism and T’ruah said in a joint statement: “We may not agree with some of Congresswoman Omar’s opinions, but we categorically reject the suggestion that any of her policy positions or statements merit disqualification from her role on the committee,”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada in November.Credit: SCOTT OLSON - Getty Images via A

The organizations noted that McCarthy’s pledge seemed “especially exploitative in light of the rampant promotion of antisemitic tropes and conspiracy theories by him and his top deputies amid a surge in dangerous right-wing antisemitism.”

They noted McCarthy himself was previous accused of trafficking in antisemitic tropes after imploring Republicans to stop Jewish billionaires George Soros, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg from “buying” the 2018 election. The California congressman never publicly apologized for the remarks, which have long been condemned as trafficking in an antisemitic trope that has become commonplace among Republican officials – including Rep. Tom Emmer, the newly elected third-ranking House Republican, also singled out by the Jewish groups.

They further noted that Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik has promoted the far-right “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which alleges that immigration is meant to dilute the white population in order to recreate society and has been cited by mass shooters.

“McCarthy’s promise to also strip Representatives Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of their Intelligence Committee positions adds weight to the impression that his threats against prominent Democratic lawmakers’ committee assignments are for purely political purposes. These are pledges clearly motivated by partisanship, not principle,” the groups added.

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks with the media as she arrives for House Democratic leadership elections on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. in November.Credit: MICHAEL MCCOY/ REUTERS

Omar tweeted in February 2019 that support for Israel among U.S. lawmakers was “all about the Benjamins.” Following strong condemnations from both sides of the political aisle, she unequivocally apologized for the remarks and acknowledged that she was learning about “the painful history of antisemitic tropes.”

GOP motivation to strip Omar of her committee membership, meanwhile, has been ever-present since Democrats opted to take the rare step against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over a number of her incendiary comments and actions, and again after Republicans alleged she equated the U.S. and Israel with Hamas and the Taliban. Omar has decried McCarthy’s vow as a continuation of Islamophobic rhetoric emanating from the GOP.

