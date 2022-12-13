WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Monday it will establish an interagency group to counter antisemitism, days after senior U.S. officials hosted leading U.S. Jewish organizations at the White House to address rising antisemitism.

Concerns have been ever present since U.S. President Joe Biden assumed power, though they have spiked in recent months following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. Most notably, antisemitic conspiracy theories platformed by celebrities like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, and Donald Trump’s association with avowed Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes have dominated headlines in the last few months. The new interagency group’s first order of business, as tasked by Biden, will be to develop a national strategy to counter antisemitism.

“This strategy will raise understanding about antisemitism and the threat it poses to the Jewish community and all Americans, address antisemitic harassment and abuse both online and offline, seek to prevent antisemitic attacks and incidents and encourage whole-of-society efforts to counter antisemitism and build a more inclusive nation,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

Domestic Policy Council staff and National Security Council staff will lead the group to increase and better coordinate U.S. government efforts to combat antisemitism, as well as Islamophobia and related forms of discrimination within America.

“As President Biden has made clear: antisemitism has no place in America. All Americans should forcefully reject antisemitism – including Holocaust denial – wherever it exists,” Jean-Pierre added, noting the White House will continue to work with advocates, civil rights leaders, civil society and bipartisan members of Congress on the matter.

“With Jewish communities here in the U.S. and worldwide experiencing an epidemic of anti-Jewish bigotry and violence, a whole-of-government approach is needed to counter the scourge of antisemitism,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen, who led 125 bipartisan, bicameral lawmakers in urged the Biden administration to adopt a whole-of-government approach to combatting antisemitism, including the creation of an interagency task force.

“I am pleased to see President Biden heeded our call to convene an interagency group and develop a national strategy to combat antisemitism. The steps announced today will go a long way toward improving the United States’ ability to combat antisemitism, helping to keep communities safe and eradicate hate,” Rosen added.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told NBC News’ Jacob Soboroff that “our fight has only become more fervent” concerning antisemitism.

“The resources we’ve invested in it have become greater. Our dedication to addressing targeted violence against any group has become more and more intense. Unfortunately, the need for it has increased as well,” Mayorkas added.

The announcement comes hours after U.S. Jewish establishment groups expressed deep concern with the FBI’s newly released hate crimes report from 2021, warning the data is inherently flawed and undermines the true threat antisemitism poses to American Jews.

Open gallery view Doug Emhoff, center, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a roundtable discussion with Jewish leaders about the rise in antisemitism and efforts to fight hate in the United States in Washington, on Wednesday. Credit: Patrick Semansky /AP

Last year saw the largest number of antisemitic incidents, including murder, physical assaults, harassment and vandalism, since the Anti-Defamation League began collecting records 40 years ago, the racism watchdog said in its most recent annual audit.

According to FBI data released on Monday, more than 7,200 hate crimes were reported in 2021 in the United States. Over 60% of the reported incidents were based on race, ancestry or ethnicity, while about one in six were classified as sexual orientation-bias crimes and one in seven as religion-bias crimes.

The White House summit came three months after the first-ever White House summit aimed at combating hate-motivated violence, where it announced a series of actions and commitments. The administration has also worked with Congress to secure the largest-ever increase in funding for the security of synagogues and other religious institutions.

The Department of Homeland Security earlier this month issued a terrorism advisory bulletin raising concerns about “enduring threats” to Jews, as well as LGBTQ and migrant communities, from violent extremists inside the U.S.

Reuters contributed to this report.