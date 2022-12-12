WASHINGTON - U.S. Jewish establishment groups on Monday expressed deep concern with the FBI's newly released hate crimes report from 2021, warning the data is inherently flawed and undermines the true threat antisemitism poses to American Jews.

The Anti-Defamation League noted that it failed to include huge swaths of data from some of the largest jurisdictions in the country, such as New York City, Los Angeles and nearly the entire states of Florida and California. The ADL added that there was a 22-percent decrease in the number of reporting agencies, marking a two-decade low.

The AJC added that hate crimes in many cities apparently were not reported because approximately 4,000 agencies have not yet made the transition to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, a new data collection system that is meant to provide greater specificity. To this end, 35 major U.S. cities reported zero hate crimes.

“The FBI report on hate crimes is among the most anticipated federal government documents. But its shortcomings undermine the gravity of the problem of hate in the United States,” said American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch.

“Especially at a time when our communities are feeling particularly vulnerable to hate crimes and extremist-fueled attacks, it is egregious that major cities and states across the country have failed to report comprehensive data for 2021,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said, adding that the ADL "urges Congress to make it mandatory for state and local law enforcement agencies that receive federal funding to participate in the FBI’s hate crime data collection efforts."

The U.S. Jewish establishment widely backed last year's Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act, aimed at addressing inadequate local monitoring. “The Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act was named after victims of fatal hate crimes whose attacks never made it into a Hate Crime Report. With such insufficient data for 2021, how many victims’ attacks are going unreported?” said Deutch.

Despite their concerns with the report, the data still shows the third-highest number of reported hate crimes in a decade, suggesting that the missing data would have demonstrated record-high numbers.

Reported anti-Jewish hate crimes again comprised the largest percentage of religion-based hate crimes, the ADL noted. While it recognized the absolute number is lower than previous years, the missing data comes from jurisdictions that have historically high numbers of reported anti-Jewish hate crimes.

“The Justice Department is committed to prioritizing prevention, investigation and prosecution of hate crimes. The FBI’s 2021 Hate Crimes Statistics are a reminder of the need to continue our vigorous efforts to address this pervasive issue in America. The Justice Department continues to work with the nation’s law enforcement agencies to increase the reporting of hate crime statistics to the FBI to ensure we have the data to help accurately identify and prevent hate crimes," Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta said.

"No one in this country should be forced to live their life in fear of being attacked because of what they look like, whom they love, or where they worship. The department will continue to use all of the tools and resources at our disposal to stand up to bias-motivated violence in our communities,” Gupta added.

The report comes one week after senior U.S. officials hosted leading U.S. Jewish organizations at the White House to address rising antisemitism. Concerns have been ever present since U.S. President Joe Biden assumed power, though they have spiked in recent months following Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, antisemitic conspiracy theories platformed by celebrities like Kanye West and Kyrie Irving, and Donald Trump's association with avowed Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

The summit came three months after the first-ever White House summit aimed at combating hate-motivated violence, where it announced a series of actions and commitments. The administration has also worked with Congress to secure the largest-ever increase in funding for the security of synagogues and other religious institutions.

The Department of Homeland Security earlier this month issued a terrorism advisory bulletin raising concerns about “enduring threats” to Jews, as well as LGBTQ and migrant communities, from violent extremists inside the U.S. 125 bipartisan, bicameral lawmakers urged the Biden administration to adopt a whole-of-government approach to combatting antisemitism, including the creation of an interagency task force.