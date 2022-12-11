The Senator Pushing Action on Abu Akleh Case Has a Message for Netanyahu's Allies

WASHINGTON – No U.S. lawmaker has been more consistent or vocal in pressuring the Biden administration to pursue accountability over the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh than Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

In the seven months since the Al Jazeera reporter’s death – after she was likely killed by Israeli fire while covering an Israel Defense Forces operation in the West Bank city of Jenin – widespread Democratic outrage has been followed by a months-long pressure campaign on the White House, culminating in the recent reported opening of an FBI investigation into the matter.

The Maryland senator behind these efforts says his push was rooted in a desire to protect both American citizens and journalists abroad.

“It’s my view that if we don’t do that in a consistent fashion, then we will lose all credibility,” he says. “I thought it was important that we apply our principles to getting the facts about what happened to Shireen Abu Akleh. We need to pursue those facts when we’re dealing with governments that are adversaries, as well as allies like Israel.”

In pushing for an independent U.S. probe, Van Hollen spearheaded two letters in June and July (the first signed by nearly half of Senate Democrats) urging the Biden administration to act. He has also publicly grilled senior U.S. officials during congressional hearings and condemned the administration’s failure to launch an independent review.

Van Hollen notes that his actions simply echo calls from senior administration officials like U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

“As I’ve cited many times, Secretary Blinken himself called for accountability [through] an independent investigation into the shooting death of Shireen Abu Akleh; a transparent investigation where we would follow the facts wherever they lead,” he notes.

“I’m simply trying to make real what the secretary of state himself said was U.S. policy. I guess the difference is that I’m going to keep at it until we meet the test the secretary himself has laid down here,” the 63-year-old senator adds.

Van Hollen’s actions, however, have not been limited to rhetoric. He introduced legislative text requiring Blinken to tell Congress what the U.S. was doing to support an investigation into the killing, as well as a separate effort aimed at legally mandating an independent State Department investigation.

Open gallery view A makeshift memorial at the site where Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot and killed in the West Bank city of Jenin last May. Credit: Majdi Mohammed/AP

The latter effort notably and explicitly refers to the so-called Leahy Law, which prohibits military assistance to foreign security forces that violate human rights.

Van Hollen does not want to get too far ahead of what accountability would actually resemble in practice, though.

“The form of accountability depends on the finding of fact, and we’re still in the fact-collecting phase here,” he explains. “Accountability is something that will depend on the facts on the ground and exactly what happened. That is why we’ve been very focused on this first phase: getting the unvarnished facts in an independent investigation.” He adds that the FBI probe is an apparent indication that the U.S. administration is not satisfied with the current explanations either.

When it comes to future steps, Van Hollen believes the Biden administration must be held to its own statements and pressure maintained until clearer answers are provided.

He is aware, however, of the difficulties the FBI will encounter when seeking Israeli cooperation in its independent probe. Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid insisted last month, for instance, that Israeli soldiers “will not be interrogated by the FBI or by any foreign body or foreign country, no matter how friendly.”

Van Hollen says the challenge the FBI has is that it would be much better to conduct the probe “in cooperation with the government of Israel. Obviously, the government of Israel has indicated it will not cooperate, and that’s disappointing when we’re trying to get to the bottom of the shooting death of an American citizen and a journalist,” he says.

Critics of Van Hollen’s efforts claim the United States attempted to pursue justice by helping oversee an investigation during the summer that infuriated all parties, as well as pressuring Israel to review its rules of engagement. For Van Hollen, though, this does not pass muster.

“When Secretary Blinken raised the issue of rules of engagement, he was rebuffed. He hit a brick wall. It’s another example where we want to hold the administration to its own statements. We live in a world where people say things and they expect everybody to forget,” he says. “Accountability here at home requires that we hold the administration accountable to statements they’ve made as well. We’ll continue to do that.”

Open gallery view U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaking at the J Street National Conference in Washington earlier this month. Credit: Carolyn Kaster/AP

Deep interest in Israel

Van Hollen has taken a deep interest in Israel since first being elected to the House of Representatives in 2002, continuing with his election to the Senate in 2016. When Van Hollen visited Israel in 2019 together with Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, then-opposition leader Yair Lapid called them in a tweet "true friend of Israel" and praised their "work to keep Israel a bipartisan issue."

Still, Van Hollen is a friend who doesn't shy from difficult issues. The senator has previously led legislation that would prohibit U.S. funds from supporting Israeli annexation of the West Bank, warning that “neither the U.S. government nor American taxpayers should finance or facilitate this unilateral move that goes against our shared democratic values.” He has also warned that former President Donald Trump’s legitimization of West Bank settlements would leave Israel “to choose between one state with equal rights for all or apartheid.”

He stresses that he is not critical of Israel as an entity, rather the actions of the Israeli government. He echoes comments made by many Democrats accused of shifting leftward on Israel, asserting that his position on Israel-Palestine has been steady for two decades while Israel has moved rightward.

“My position reflects what has been the bipartisan position of the United States and the positions of some governments of Israel. It was first most clearly stated under George W. Bush: achieving a two-state solution in order to secure a Jewish, democratic state and making sure that Palestinians have the right to self-determination,” he says.

Van Hollen warns that the incoming governing coalition in Israel goes against these long-held norms.

“You have a government that not only doesn’t support a two-state solution, but one where elements of the government are pushing to effectively annex the West Bank, expand settlements and legalize outposts – which would totally undermine any possibility of a future two-state solution.”

He says his primary goal has been to keep a potential two-state solution alive, but acknowledges that this work will only become more difficult and that Israel’s new government may “erase forever” the possibility of a two-state solution.

“There are many that have already given up on that. I think the door is closing fast, and I fear that it will close if this new government takes some of the actions that we fear they might take,” he says, highlighting “extremist” coalition members Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Open gallery view Incoming National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, left, shaking hands with police chief Kobi Shabtai last week. Credit: Ohad Zwigenberg

“These are avowed racists who have been very involved in inciting violence against Palestinians,” Van Hollen says. “We often say that one of the important things that unite the people of the United States and the people of Israel is shared values. You now have individuals in this Israeli government who clearly do not share values of racial, ethnic and religious tolerance in any way.

“We’re really going to have to watch events closely this next year. If a two-state solution just becomes a pretense, then it’s obviously no longer real.”

The senator’s warnings come days after Blinken told J Street’s annual conference that the United States would engage with Israel based on policy rather than personalities involved in the coalition.

When asked if he agrees with that position, Van Hollen says he supports the administration’s principles in which it has based its policy – particularly relating to backing the two-state solution and opposing settlement expansion.

“They’ve been clear that they oppose actions by either side that shut the door on the prospects for a future two-state solution. We all recognize it’s not happening today; the conditions are not right for that,” he says. “In the absence of being able to return to negotiations, we want to make sure that neither side takes actions that undermine the prospects for future talks.”

Van Hollen says this will “be a moment where the Biden administration’s principles, which are value-based, will be put to the test,” noting that “Smotrich now has a portfolio that will oversee big issues dealing with the West Bank and the occupied territories. Ben-Gvir has a portfolio that will directly impact the treatment of minorities within Israel.”

He says he will be paying particularly close attention to settlement expansion and outpost legalization, as well as settler violence in the West Bank. “When you put someone like Smotrich in charge of those issues, you create a very volatile situation,” he warns, stressing the need to support both Israeli and Palestinian civil society and freedom of speech.

“We need to support organizations that are interested in getting the facts out as to what’s happening on the ground – that includes Palestinian NGOs and Israeli Jewish NGOs. I get concerned when I hear some suggesting they’re going to shut down organizations that are focused on human rights, organizations that are focused on bringing facts to people, and organizations that are reporting what’s happening on the ground,” Van Hollen says. “It’s important that we protect NGOs that are focused on making sure those facts are communicated.

“These groups are very focused on trying to ensure the human rights of all people,” he continues. “That should be a universal value: protecting everybody’s human rights. I would be very concerned about efforts to silence the voices of human rights organizations. The bottom line is you can be strongly pro-Israel, as I am, without being anti-Palestinian.”