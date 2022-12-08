Moscow Trades U.S. Basketball Star Brittney Griner for 'Merchant of Death' Viktor Bout

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it traded U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, infamously known as the "merchant of death," in a prisoner swap.

Viktor Bout's exchange with Griner took place at Abu Dhabi airport on Thursday, Russian news agencies reported.

Senior U.S. officials who met with Briner said she is "in good spirits". U.S President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Briner by phone. After his call with Briner, President Biden said that "She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home."

Bout became one of the world's most wanted men during his career as an international weapons dealer, and was dubbed "the Merchant of Death" in a 2007 biography. He became notorious for his willingness to arm almost anyone, from militias in Sierra Leone, to Charles Taylor's brutal Liberian regime, to the Taliban. His life helped inspire the 2005 Hollywood film "Lord of War" starring Nicholas Cage.

Born in Dushanbe, Soviet Tajikistan, in 1967, Bout is reported to be fluent in several languages and to have served in the Soviet army as a military translator, including in Angola. He has said he attended a Moscow language institute that serves as a training ground for military intelligence officers.

After the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union, he was able to capitalize on a glut of cheap, Soviet-made weaponry that could be sold to customers in Africa, Asia and South America. Operating out of the United Arab Emirates, he used a fleet of Soviet-era planes to supply guns to insurgencies, warlords and rogue states around the world.

He was arrested in 2008 in Thailand after a sting operation by U.S. agents who recorded him offering to sell missiles to people he believed were leftist Colombian guerrillas.

In 2012, he was given a 25-year prison sentence by a U.S. court on multiple charges related to his arms dealing career. Russia has always proclaimed his innocence, describing his case as a glaring injustice and attempting to secure his release.

Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan is still in Russian custody, his lawyer said on Thursday, adding that dialogue on a possible prisoner swap was continuing. Whelan was convicted in 2020 of spying, and sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security jail. He denied all the charges.

President Biden commented on Thursday on Whelan's custody, saying "Sadly and for totally illegitimate reasons, Russia is treating Paul's case differently than Brittney's. And while we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul's release, we are not giving up. We will never give up."