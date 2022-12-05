Sacha Baron Cohen Takes Aim at Kanye West's Antisemitism in Appearance as Borat

Jewish comedian Sacha Baron Cohen, best known for his 2006 faux documentary “Borat,” tore into Kanye West at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday evening, taking the rapper to task for his recent embrace of antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Addressing a high profile crowd which included President Joe Biden, Baron Cohen, in character as Kazakhstani journalist Borat, said that he was “very upset about the antisemitism in US and A,” The Guardian reported.

“It not fair. Kazakhstan is No 1 Jew-crushing nation. Stop stealing our hobby. Stop the steal! Stop the steal! Your Kanye, he tried to move to Kazakhstan and even changed his name to Kazakhstanye West. But we said: No, he too antisemitic, even for us,” The Guardian quoted him as saying.

Taking aim at West’s recent dinner with Donald Trump and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at the former president’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Baron Cohen serenaded the crowd with the song “With or Without Jews,” a satirical take on a number by the rock band U2.

"What’s the problem?” he asked the audience. “They loved this at Mar-a-Lago. They chose without Jews.”

The British-Israeli has long incorporated Jewish themes into his work, mocking antisemitism in "Borat" as an over-the-top Kazakhstani racist; posing as an Israeli counterterrorism expert, who caused a Georgia state representative to resign after convincing him to reveal his buttocks and shout racial slurs on camera in "Who is America;" and starring as Israeli spy Eli Cohen, who infiltrated the Syrian government in the 1960s and was later executed, in the Netflix series "The Spy."

In the latest installment of Kanye West’s antisemitic, far-right diatribes, the rapper went on Alex Jones’s Infowars in a two-hour livestream last Thursday afternoon, along with noted white supremacist Nick Fuentes, whom West recently named as his adviser for a 2024 presidential campaign.

During the broadcast, West, who was wearing an opaque black mask over his entire face, went on numerous antisemitic diatribes echoing his recent statements, including blaming Jews and “Zionists” for “debanking” his accounts and financially attacking him.

But West also openly declared his support for Hitler and the Nazis. “I see good things about Hitler also,” West said at one point. “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

“The Jewish media have made us feel like the Nazis and Hitler have nothing to offer the world,” West added.

West also repeatedly did an impression of incoming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by speaking in a mocking, high-pitched voice. (West simply called the politician “Netan,” explaining that he had only learned Netanyahu’s name two weeks prior and had decided to drop the “yahu.” Earlier in the broadcast, he acted out a bit about the name Netanyahu with a small net and a bottle of Yoo-hoo beverage).

Later that day, West was suspended from Twitter for posting an image of a swastika inside a Star of David.

JTA and Ben Samuels contributed to this report.