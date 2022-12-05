Nike Officially Cuts Ties With Kyrie Irving After Antisemitism Controversy

WASHINGTON — Nike has officially ended its working relationship with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, according to a company spokesperson, weeks after the NBA point guard drew controversy for his antisemitic social media posts.

The development – announced by The Athletic – brings a decisive end to the suspension of Irving's partnership with the sportswear brand, announced by Nike last month.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech, and we condemn any form of antisemitism," read a statement published by the company at the time. Nike additionally canceled the launch of new shoes that bear Irving's name.

The Nets suspended Irving indefinitely over the comments, but reinstated him after eight games after the team determined his apology and subsequent actions were sufficient.

The severed relationship with Nike comes amid growing pressure on Amazon to remove the film posted by Irving which started the controversy. 35 U.S. lawmakers, led by Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, wrote to Amazon's Andy Jassy and Jeff Bezos to remove the film and to stop profiting from hate speech.

“Much like other antisemitic material that Amazon has removed from its shelves in the past, this film and book promote hatred of Jews through the use of multiple antisemitic tropes, including Holocaust denial,” they wrote, adding: “your company’s decision to profit from the promotion of this dangerous hate speech has substantial world costs and consequences for the Jewish community and the greater society.”

The lawmakers added that "Amazon has a unique and critical role to play in ensuring its customers do not consume hate-filled propaganda and misinformation. And as responsible corporate citizens, Amazon should certainly never profit from hate.”

19 leading U.S. Jewish communal leaders wrote Bezos and Jassy, as well as Senior Vice President David Zapolsky, similarly expressing how "disturbed" they were about Amazon's failure to remove the material. "By continuing to platform this film, and other clearly hateful content, Amazon is knowingly and willingly propagating antisemitism. At a time of rising antisemitism, when incidents in the U.S. reached an all-time high in 2021, Amazon’s failure here is dangerous," they wrote, adding that "your failure to do so to date has already done harm to the communities we represent."

“As a retailer of content to hundreds of millions of customers with a lot of different viewpoints, we have to allow access to those viewpoints, even if they are objectionable — objectionable, and they differ from our particular viewpoints,” Jassy told the New York Times Dealbook summit earlier this week, saying it had no immediate plans to remove or add a disclaimer to the material.