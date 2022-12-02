WASHINGTON - Israel's most stalwart supporters within the U.S. Jewish establishment have joined the chorus sounding the alarm on Benjamin Netanyahu's emerging far-right government.

Alan Dershowitz and Abraham Foxman, in the top tier of the most ardent and vocal defenders of Israel's status as a Jewish and democratic state, each warned how the emerging threats to Israel's democracy would be a bridge too far, even for them.

Foxman, the former director of the Anti-Defamation League, told the Jerusalem Post that "if Israel ceases to be an open democracy, I won't be able to support it." He warned that impending changes to Israel's judiciary and Law of Return would make it significantly difficult for him to garner support among Diaspora Jews for Israel, while being personally alienating.

“If they change the Law of Return and Israel’s world-class judiciary system, all these things will impact [the relationship with American Jews] dramatically,” Foxman told JPost. “If Israel becomes a fundamentalist religious state, a theocratic nationalism state, it will cut Israel off from 70 percent of world Jewry, who won’t qualify into their definition of ‘who is a Jew.’ According to [Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel] Smotrich and [Noam chairman Avi] Maoz, I won’t qualify as being a Jew.”

Nearly 3 million people with Jewish roots – the overwhelming majority of them from the United States – could lose their right to immigrate to Israel, new estimates on the size of the Jewish population show, should the far-right coalition successfully reform eligibility requirements for aliyah and Israeli citizenship.

Further, the new coalition has committed to passing legislation stipulating that any conversion performed outside the existing Rabbinate-controlled, state-run program would not be recognized for citizenship purposes.

“I never thought that I would reach that point where I would say that my support of Israel is conditional. I’ve always said that [my support of Israel] is unconditional, but it’s conditional. I don’t think that it’s a horrific condition to say: ‘I love Israel and I want to love Israel as a Jewish and democratic state that respects pluralism,’” he added.

Foxman warned that Israel would be wise not to alienate American Jewry, which he deems one of Israel's most strategic ally. “I don’t need to tell you how politically and strategically American Jewry is critical as a cement to the relationship between the two countries, and therefore it is critical that this new government not do damage to relationships; not tamper with Israel’s democracy, its institutions, its legal systems, its civil rights of Arab minorities; not tamper with the Law of Return and the status of Christians and Muslims,” he stressed.

Dershowitz, meanwhile, told Ynet that plans to reform Israel's Supreme Court, what he deemed "the jewel of judiciaries around the world," would be a "terrible, terrible mistake."

“It would be a terrible, terrible mistake for an override to be permitted by the Knesset in Israel,” Dershowitz said. “It would be a terrible mistake to weaken the independence of the Supreme Court. It would be a terrible mistake for politicians to be able to dictate who is on the Supreme Court or how the Supreme Court decides cases.”

The elected governing coalition has vowed to enact a law to allow 61 of the 120 Knesset members to override Supreme Court decisions. This would enable the Knesset to reenact laws overturned by the High Court of Justice, and in practice to pass laws that it knows in advance will contradict the Basic Laws.

The override clause would leave almost no checks and balances against the power of the majority and would turn Israel into an empty democracy in which the majority can trample the rights of the minority, a Haaretz editorial recently warned.

“The Israeli Supreme Court has been the main argument Israel has been able to make to keep issues away from the International Criminal Court and other international courts,” Dershowitz added. “It is not broken, do not fix it. It is a gem and jewel and a center of Israeli democracy and Israeli strength.”

Netanyahu attempted to assuage concerns in a recent interview with Bari Weiss, though said nothing of substance to dampen fears about the presence of far-right, racist, homophobic allies in the next government.