Lufthansa Agrees to $2.7 Million Settlement With Haredi Jews It Barred From Flight

Lufthansa generated widespread outrage over the summer when it barred over 100 “visibly Jewish” passengers from boarding a connecting flight from Frankfurt to Budapest, after a number of Jewish passengers failed to comply with mask rules on their initial journey from New York.

Now the German airline has reportedly come to a deal to compensate those affected as part of a nearly $2.7 million settlement, travel site DansDeals reported on Tuesday.

It wrote that Lufthansa has already started the payment process for many of the just under 130 passengers denied service, with each receiving 21,000 dollars (72,242 shekels). Minus legal fees, each will take home around 17,400 dollars (59,857 shekels).

DansDeals broke the story this May when it posted videos showing Jewish passengers being turned away at the gate, sparking outrage in the Haredi community and forcing the airline to issue an official apology.

The videos appeared to show Lufthansa blocking dozens of “visibly Jewish” passengers, some of whom were told that they were forbidden from traveling on to Hungary with Lufthansa for a full day because they were part of “the group from NYC” – even if they were traveling independently.

“It was Jewish people who were the mess, who made the problems,” a Lufthansa employee could be heard saying in one clip.

Dansdeal video showing German Airline banning Jews from flying

“So Jewish people on the plane made a problem so all Jews are banned from Lufthansa for the day?” one passenger could be heard asking. “Just from this flight” the employee answered, stating that this had been an “upper management” decision.

The airline subsequently apologized, adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance Working Definition of Antisemitism and announced that it would collaborate with the American Jewish Committee, which would provide “experts to train airline employees to identify and respond to antisemitism.”

“If you are visibly Jewish, you are under a magnifying glass at all times,” DansDeals’ founder wrote in a blog post announcing the settlement in which he encouraged flyers to discretely record interactions “if you even think something is about to happen.”

“Even if others are breaking the rules, you will be more noticeable and will be judged as a group for the way you dress. It may not be fair, but that’s life and we need to act accordingly. Wear the yarmulke and wear it proud, but know that it means we have to act beyond the letter of the law and others will expect us to as well.”