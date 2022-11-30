Israel's Far-right Coalition Presents Unprecedented Challenge to U.S. Jews

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Larry Katz has faced plenty of challenges when it comes to maintaining support for Israel in the Jewish community.

As the director of Jewish life and learning for the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, with a long career in education and community work behind him, he knows what it’s like to encounter a donor whose disgust and unhappiness with Israel’s politics has made them hesitate when it comes to offering political support or philanthropy to the Jewish state.

Usually, he says with pride, he is able to convince them to open their pocketbooks and give to causes in Israel that reflect and promote their cherished values: equality, shared society and pluralism.

But following Israel’s November 1 election and the far-right parties set to be in the governing coalition led by Benjamin Netanyahu, Katz isn’t sure he will be able to successfully make his case in the future.

With an Israeli government featuring senior ministers from the Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit and Noam parties advocating policies that horrify most American Jews, he wonders if his power to persuade can overcome the challenges of a Netanyahu government that will seriously alienate Jewish liberals. (The three parties ran together in the election, winning 14 Knesset seats, but are now operating as individual parties.)

The most explosive potential landmine is the far right’s determination to change the Law of Return, so that the grandchildren of Jews would no longer qualify for aliyah to Israel, and a refusal to recognize Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist converts and their descendants – policies that fly in the face of the Jewish identity of many in the Diaspora.

There is a long list of other items on the new government’s agenda that may hurt Israel’s standing with U.S. Jews, including eroding the rights of Palestinian citizens in Israel, LGBTQ Israelis and women, as well as negating the two-state solution by advancing annexation plans in the West Bank.

“What we are hearing from Israel has me braced for some kind of explosive situation that will turn off even more Jews in America than have already been turned off,” Katz says.

“I’m worried this new government is going to take steps that will bring American Jews to the point where they ask: ‘Why even bother with Israel? What’s the use? It’s a racist place and they don’t respect our form of Judaism. Why should we give any of them anything?’”

Sarene Shanus, who chairs the Israeli Engagement Task Force at her synagogue in Larchmont, New York, expresses similar concerns. “When you are trying to get American Jews to engage more with Israel, exactly how are you supposed to promote that engagement while the Noam party’s Avi Maoz – the new deputy minister of Jewish identity in the Prime Minister’s Office – is telling them he doesn’t believe they are legitimate Jews? It will make things very hard,” she says.

Open gallery view Noam leader Avi Maoz. Set to be the "Jewish identity czar" in the next Israeli government. Credit: Oren Ben Hakoon

Shock waves through the community

The pending appointments of Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir as national security minister and Religious Zionism head Bezalel Smotrich as finance minister, along with the choice of Maoz as “Jewish identity czar,” have “sent shock waves through the global Jewish community,” says Union of Reform Judaism President Rick Jacobs.

In particular, the Maoz appointment delivers “a clear message to Reform and LGBTQ+ Jews: You are not wanted here,” Jacobs adds.

Such a message threatens to “fray and tear the ties” between the Diaspora and Israel to an unprecedented extent, he predicts. “Israeli and Diaspora Jews have historically been bound together by shared Jewish values, but this new crop of government ministers wants to abandon two centuries of core Zionist principles,” he charges.

Open gallery view Union for Reform Judaism President Rabbi Rick Jacobs with Israel Religious Action Center Executive Director Anat Hoffman at the Jerusalem Pride Parade in 2021. Credit: The Union for Reform Judaism

Rabbi Jacob Blumenthal is the top official in the Conservative movement, being CEO of both the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism and the Rabbinical Assembly. He calls the appointments of Ben-Gvir and Maoz “very troubling,” given that they “have a history of statements and action that undermine religious pluralism and respect for diversity. Should their views result in policy changes, they will undermine the basic rights of Israelis and Palestinians, and create a crisis in the relationship between Israel and large segments of the American Jewish community,” he says. “For this reason, we publicly opposed such appointments before they were made, and we renew our strong objections at this time.”

A pro-active initiative to register the dismay of American Jews by boycotting meetings with representatives of the new government was launched in the form of a letter headlined “A call to action for clergy in protest of Israeli government extremists.”

The letter was drafted by Rabbi David Teutsch, Ph.D, professor emeritus at the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College, circulated on the eve of Thanksgiving and has already been signed by several hundred rabbis and cantors.

Those who signed on to the letter pledged “not to invite any members of the Religious Zionism bloc – including but not limited to Otzma Yehudit leaders – to speak at our congregations and organizations. We will speak out against their participation in other fora across our communities. We will encourage the boards of our congregations and organizations to join us in this protest as a demonstration of our commitment to our Jewish and democratic values. When those who tout racism and bigotry claim to speak in the name of Israel, but deny our rights, our heritage, and the rights of the most vulnerable among us, we must take action.”

The letter calls the policies advocated by the coalition partners “anathema to the tenets of democracy, contradicting the spirit and intent of Israel’s own Declaration of Independence. Furthermore, their implementation will cause irreparable harm to the Israel-Jewish Diaspora relationship, as they are an affront to the vast majority of American Jews and our values.”

Speaking with Haaretz, Teutsch says he felt he had to speak out against steps that he feared “could easily end up disenfranchising most of the American-Jewish community, and the level of alienation that will result could create the largest breach between American Jews and Israel that we have ever seen.”

Teutsch says he wanted to signal to Israel how dire the situation is.

“The level of upset with Israel in the American-Jewish community is accelerating really rapidly. Israelis need to think about how committed they are to maintaining one whole Jewish people.”

The Israel that Smotrich, Ben-Gvir and Maoz envision and are fighting for, he adds, “isn’t just politically distasteful – it is deeply, morally wrong. And when things are morally wrong, Jews have a moral obligation to speak out.”

Raising the alarm

At least one national American-Jewish organization has already adopted the position the letter advocates, declaring it will refuse to meet with any member of the future Netanyahu government should the pending appointments be made.

Americans for Peace Now is bringing a group to Israel in the coming months, says the group’s president, Hadar Susskind. “While we will meet with Knesset members in the opposition, we are not interested in meeting with anybody who will be part of this government.”

To those who view such steps as alarmist, Rabbi Jill Jacobs, CEO of T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights, says she would argue that there is “not enough of an emergency atmosphere” among American Jews regarding the next Israeli government.

Open gallery view T'ruah CEO Rabbi Jill jacobs. Credit: Moti Milrod

“I don’t think there is a sufficient level of alarm,” she says. “We can’t overstate how dangerous this government is. I don’t think that there’s words that are sufficiently alarmist to talk about how dangerous it is to have a government that is brazenly antidemocratic, pro-occupation, and anti-LGBTQ people. One that is really is subverting all democratic norms.”

The major pro-Israel advocacy and lobby organizations remain in “wait and see” mode, as tight-lipped as they were on the eve of the election, refusing to comment on the pending Ben-Gvir, Smotrich and Maoz appointments.

None of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, American Jewish Committee, Jewish Federations of North America or the Orthodox Union responded to questions sent by Haaretz.

The Anti-Defamation League and Democratic Majority for Israel referred back to their statements made before and immediately following the November 1 poll, but had no statement reacting to the decision to give the Religious Zionism factions senior ministries and Maoz the role of Jewish identity czar.

Right-leaning pro-Israel advocates willing to speak about the appointments caution against overreaction. Richard Goldberg, a consultant for the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and a former Trump White House official, says that American Jews need to keep the situation in perspective when looking ahead to the next government.

“We have had left-wing governments in Israel. We have had right-wing governments. We have had socially conservative and socially progressive governments. But Israel is a flourishing democracy and I don’t see any real threat to the underpinnings of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” he says.

Critics on the left who are attacking the government even before it is officially formed are willfully ignoring statements by Netanyahu that set out “clear parameters for the coalition” such as protecting LGBTQ rights, Goldberg says. “I worry that people who are already detractors of Israel generally will use this as additional ammunition to try to demoralize support for the State of Israel among American Jews,” he adds.

Still, life will not be easy for traditional defenders of Israel who will do their best to present a facade of normality no matter how extreme Netanyahu’s government may become, predicts Peace Now’s Susskind.

If Netanyahu is not able to rein in his coalition partners’ most controversial policy proposals, Susskind sees a hard time ahead for mainstream American-Jewish advocacy organizations who “see their job as scoring points for Team Israel.”

“I assume they’ll just shrug and continue to do what they do,” he says. “But it won’t be easy. I think where it might be hardest is if these parties really start pushing gender segregation laws or dismantling LGBTQ-friendly policies: things that these organizations love to hold up to show how Israel is a paragon of progressiveness.

Open gallery view Americans for Peace Now head Hadar Susskind. Credit: Courtesy

“But these are the people who must be freaking out at the moment. They’re going to have to figure out either how they’re going to defend and justify the horrific things that Ben-Gvir and Smotrich stand for and what they’re going to do. Or they’re going to have to give up the game of always defending Israel and that it is always right – and that anybody who criticizes it is wrong.”