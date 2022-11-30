Fearful of U.S. Jewish Backlash, Netanyahu Tries to Minimize His Extremist Partners

WASHINGTON – Amid growing signs of unease within the U.S. Jewish establishment and the Democratic Party regarding Israel’s upcoming extremist ruling coalition, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to quell their concerns Wednesday by telling them to keep calm.

Yet while he offered the most amount of words on the matter, quantifiably speaking, in an interview with American-Jewish writer Bari Weiss on her Common Sense Substack page, he said nothing of substance to dampen fears about the presence of far-right, racist, homophobic allies in the next government.

The interview, similar to his recent address at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual confab in Las Vegas, was largely an exercise in self-promotion. He highlighted how the Israeli electorate validated his worldview on domestic, regional and global geopolitics, as well as his embrace and unparalleled understanding of liberal democracy and free-market economies.

At no point, however, was he questioned on his desire to reform Israel’s judicial system with the aim of scuttling the corruption charges against him, setting Israel on an irretrievable path toward a nondemocratic future.

Instead of Weiss asking him about selling his soul to people he would have dismissed as beyond the pale until recently, he was instead asked: “What [do] you think is appropriate to compromise in order to hold power for the sake of doing what you think is best for the nation? How do you balance your principles, which I presume include opposing racism and terrorism, with political realism?”

To this question, Netanyahu offered empty platitudes by saying “nobody gets a break for terrorism,” warning that Jews who commit acts of terror will be punished exactly like anyone else. “Terrorism is defined and criminality should be defined by the nature of the act, not by the nature of the perpetrator. I believe that because that’s where I come from,” he said, before resorting to praise of his late father Benzion’s academic record.

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu walking past then-Vice President Joe Biden in Jerusalem back in 2010. Credit: Debbie Hill / AP

“I have a very clear worldview, and people know it and respect it,” he declared. “Also, remember that it’s not merely that we are joining them; they’re being joined to us. We [Likud] form the largest party in this coalition, and I’m not about to give [things] up. People said ‘You’re going to give up the Defense [Ministry] to one of these smaller parties.’ They were very worried about it. And I said that’s not going to happen. They said ‘We’re not going to form a government if it doesn’t happen.’ Well, we are forming a government, and it’s not going to happen.

“That’s a red line: defense is in our hands. Defense is not merely what you think it is. It’s not merely preventing incoming missiles. It’s also deciding on policies that could be quite inflammatory. I’m trying to avoid that.”

This quote would be all well and good, but is utterly disconnected from a reality in which he has brought the homophobic Noam party into his coalition, granted Kahanist Itamar Ben-Gvir the newly created position of national security minister and is giving Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism party authority over administration of the West Bank.

At no point in the interview was Netanyahu challenged about his comments that were not founded in truth, nor was he confronted with the past and present realities of his new partners.

The interview is assuredly Netanyahu attempting to soften the criticism that has been ever-present among American-Jewish leaders and is only gaining traction as these objectionable politicians gain increasingly strong portfolios in his coalition. It is a bid to project an image that he’s the one calling the shots, rather than the fact that he’s now the most left-wing member of his government, at the whim of his far-right ministers.

Some of Israel’s most stalwart allies have been calling him out on this for months, whether it be Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez before the election or former U.S. ambassador to Israel Daniel Kurtzer imploring the Biden administration to hold Netanyahu accountable for his far-right allies as Israeli-Palestinian tensions inevitably escalate.

Despite Netanyahu attempting to tell American-Jewish centrists via Weiss that he will maintain order, the U.S. Jewish base is only likely to echo the Democratic Party of recent years should his far-right partners get their way. The further Israel shifts to the right, the further the center of gravity among the American-Jewish conversation will shift left. And no Bari Weiss interview will be able to recalibrate that.