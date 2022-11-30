Haaretz - back to home page
Analysis |

Fearful of U.S. Jewish Backlash, Netanyahu Tries to Minimize His Extremist Partners

The prime minister-designate’s tone-deaf attempts to assuage American Jews about his new far-right government will only push liberals further away from him

Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Washington
Ben Samuels
Ben Samuels
Washington

WASHINGTON – Amid growing signs of unease within the U.S. Jewish establishment and the Democratic Party regarding Israel’s upcoming extremist ruling coalition, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to quell their concerns Wednesday by telling them to keep calm.

