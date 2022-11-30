Analysis |
Fearful of U.S. Jewish Backlash, Netanyahu Tries to Minimize His Extremist Partners
The prime minister-designate’s tone-deaf attempts to assuage American Jews about his new far-right government will only push liberals further away from him
WASHINGTON – Amid growing signs of unease within the U.S. Jewish establishment and the Democratic Party regarding Israel’s upcoming extremist ruling coalition, Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to quell their concerns Wednesday by telling them to keep calm.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by Sealartec