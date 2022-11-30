Growing up as a small boy in Tallahassee, Florida, I acquired an acute sensibility about the challenges of Jewish life in the South. I recall my bafflement when I learned that a Jewish friend of my mother, a teacher, had been asked by a student if they could see her horns. Following my absence for the start of the High Holy Days one year, a teacher asked me with a chuckle: “So, Ethan, have you Rosh-Hashanah-ed enough?”