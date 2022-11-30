Haaretz - back to home page
LOG INSUBSCRIBE NOWSubscribe now

In the News

Opinion |

Trump's Georgia Candidate Herschel Walker Has an Antisemitism Problem

From syringe swastikas to Soros-whistling, Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for Georgia's runoff election, is more than happy for antisemites to believe that he's an antisemite – and that, to put it mildly, is not good for the Jews

Ethan Katz
Ethan Katz
Send in e-mailSend in e-mail
Ethan Katz
Ethan Katz

Growing up as a small boy in Tallahassee, Florida, I acquired an acute sensibility about the challenges of Jewish life in the South. I recall my bafflement when I learned that a Jewish friend of my mother, a teacher, had been asked by a student if they could see her horns. Following my absence for the start of the High Holy Days one year, a teacher asked me with a chuckle: “So, Ethan, have you Rosh-Hashanah-ed enough?”

Click the alert icon to follow topics:

Comments

SUBSCRIBERS JOIN THE CONVERSATION FASTER

Automatic approval of subscriber comments.
From $1 for the first month

SUBSCRIBE
Already signed up? LOG IN

ICYMI

בנימין נתניהו השקת ספר

Netanyahu’s Israel Is About to Slam the Door on the Diaspora

עדי שטרן

Head of Israel’s Top Art Academy Leads a Quiet Revolution

Charles Lindbergh addressing an America First Committee rally on October 3, 1941.

Ken Burns’ Brilliant ‘The U.S. and the Holocaust’ Has Only One Problem

Skyscrapers in Ramat Gan and Tel Aviv.

Israel May Have Caught the Worst American Disease, New Research Shows

ג'אמיל דקוור

Why the Head of ACLU’s Human Rights Program Has Regrets About Emigrating From Israel

ISRAEL-VOTE

Netanyahu’s Election Win Dealt a Grievous Blow to Judaism