Opinion |
Trump's Georgia Candidate Herschel Walker Has an Antisemitism Problem
From syringe swastikas to Soros-whistling, Herschel Walker, the GOP candidate for Georgia's runoff election, is more than happy for antisemites to believe that he's an antisemite – and that, to put it mildly, is not good for the Jews
Growing up as a small boy in Tallahassee, Florida, I acquired an acute sensibility about the challenges of Jewish life in the South. I recall my bafflement when I learned that a Jewish friend of my mother, a teacher, had been asked by a student if they could see her horns. Following my absence for the start of the High Holy Days one year, a teacher asked me with a chuckle: “So, Ethan, have you Rosh-Hashanah-ed enough?”
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by Sealartec