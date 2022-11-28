Trump Reportedly Refuses to Disavow Antisemite Nick Fuentes Despite Advisers’ Pleas

Donald Trump has refused to disavow Nick Fuentes, the notorious antisemite and white supremacist, with whom he met at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to two people familiar with the situation, The Guardian reported on Monday.

The two talked over dinner, which was also attended by Ye, the performer formerly known as Kanye West, who has also been called out recently for antisemitic remarks.

According to The Guardian, Trump rejected “the advice from advisers over fears he might alienate a section of his base.” The former U.S. president has neither totally disavowed nor criticized Fuentes on his Truth Social account, “despite efforts from advisers who reached Trump over the Thanksgiving holiday,” the British newspaper noted.

“Trump ultimately made clear that he fundamentally did not want to criticize Fuentes – a product of his dislike of confrontation and his anxiety that it might antagonize a devoted part of his base – and became more entrenched in his obstinance the more he was urged to do so.”

Milo Yiannopoulos, the white supremacist and right-wing provocateur, took a different angle on the meeting.

“Nick and Ye didn’t discredit Trump’s 2024 campaign with that dinner meeting,” he posted on Gab. “Trump did that himself by having the most boring low energy announcement speech in history. He did it by continuing to suck the boots of the Jewish powers that be who hate Jesus Christ, hate our country, and see us all as disposable cattle according to their ‘holy’ book.”

Yiannopoulos added: “Trump WILL start putting Jesus Christ first in His campaign messaging or he WILL be left in the dust of someone who does. It’s that simple. We’re done putting Jewish interests first.”

Last week, Trump confirmed that he had dinner with Kanye West and Holocaust revisionist Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. Fuentes has publicly questioned the number of Jews killed by the Nazis.

The far-right extremist applauded Trump and urged him to adopt a more outlandish stance on the campaign trail in 2024. The New York Times and Axios reported on Trump's appreciation of Fuentes over the meal. Trump is "very impressed with Nick Fuentes," West later claimed.

The meeting would likely go down as Trump's most notable affiliation with radicals who have a history of making explicit antisemitic remarks.

While lawmakers from both American parties, organizations, and Jewish leaders strongly denounced the former U.S. president for hosting avowed antisemites, the majority of the Republican party chose a more opportunistic course of action: either criticizing the meeting's occurrence without mentioning Trump by name, dismissing it as politically unwise, or remaining completely silent.

The Republican Jewish Coalition, which disavowed other GOP officials for collaborating with Fuentes and recently hosted Trump (via satellite), made its own criticisms without mentioning Trump by name.

“We strongly condemn the virulent antisemitism of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, and call on all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to meet with them,” it said.