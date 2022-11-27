This Time It's Undeniable: Trump Is Legitimizing Antisemitism

When former President Donald Trump loses David Friedman, you know he’s in trouble. The former Trump lawyer who served as U.S. ambassador to Israel from 2017 to 2021, has been a faithful supporter of the former president and one of his most articulate advocates in the Jewish and pro-Israel community.

But not even Friedman could ignore, let alone excuse Trump’s decision to have a public dinner meeting with an open antisemite like rap star/fashion mogul Kanye West as well as Holocaust denierNick Fuentes.

Trump’s critics probably think Friedman’s gentle slap — “To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this,” doesn’t go nearly far enough. They’re right about that and not just because the odds that a man who doesn’t believe in apologizing for anything will heed Friedman’s advice and “throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong,” are slim.

The problem is that what is likely to follow this incident is something that is, in any other context, familiar to anyone who has followed Trump’s career. It’s not just that Trump did something worthy of criticism, it’s that the efforts to hold him accountable for it will likely generate the kind of backlash from the not inconsiderable portion of the Republican Party that still regards him as their leader will inevitably be directed toward minimizing or even defending the loathsome West and the even more appalling Fuentes.

That’s because although the Jewish left has always considered Trump an antisemite, this incident gives them the kind of ammunition that his Jewish fans can’t dismiss.

For seven years, liberal Democrats have been calling former Trump an antisemite or accusing him of enabling or encouraging antisemitism. Almost all of these accusations were largely partisan hyperbole. Though most Jews still believe he endorsed or excused the neo-Nazis marching in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017, that wasn’t true. The notion that his rhetorical excesses had provided the impetus for unleashing the demons of hatred in America seemed a forced and unpersuasive attempt to connect dots that had little to do with each other to any but those who already despised Trump.

The charges of antisemitism always rang false to Republicans. Trump’s historic support for Israel and personal ties to the Jewish community seemed an irrefutable argument debunking these claims.

Trump’s devoted followers as well as the tens of millions of others who voted for him in 2016 and 2020 never follow the cues provided by mainstream media critics to treat him as a pariah. That’s because they have always been and remain delighted by his ability to outrage what they not unreasonably consider a biased, hypocritical media and Washington establishment that can’t be trusted.

Indeed, many in the GOP think these efforts, including the recent decision by Attorney General Merrick Garland to name a special prosecutor to investigate charges against Trump, is a Democratic effort to ensure that he is renominated for president by the Republicans in 2024.

Trump just declared his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president only a week before his dinner with West and Fuentes. And he had been devoting no small amount of effort to shoring up Jewish support as part of his efforts.

While some interpret Trump’s continued grumbling about most Jews refusing to support him as antisemitic, his Jewish supporters think he’s merely stating the obvious and that efforts to twist it into a charge of dual loyalty are disingenuous.

Earlier in the month, he attended the Zionist Organization of America’s annual dinner in New York City. The appearance, ostensibly to pick up an award for his pro-Israel record, was an attempted reminder to Jewish Republicans that he is still the boss of the GOP.

'Trump's appearance at the ZOA dinner, ostensibly to pick up an award for his pro-Israel record, was an attempted reminder to Jewish Republicans that he is still the boss of the GOP'

That’s necessary because many Republicans are tired of his ego-driven focus on his allegations about the 2020 election being stolen from him as well as disillusioned by the performance of some of his personal picks in the 2022 midterms. They are looking elsewhere for a candidate in 2024, with the most likely focus of their affections being Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis’s stock is rising after a landslide re-election win and years of being the right’s leading culture war champion. The governor, who engendered a bitter controversy involving the refusal of New York City’s Museum of Jewish Heritage to allow the conservative Tikvah Foundation to host him at a conference, also has a record of pro-Israel advocacy that dates back to his time in Congress.

Trump was once a supporter of DeSantis but, characteristically, now childishly insults him because he perceives him as a rival. But unlike his jibes at former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, his “Desanctimonious” nickname isn’t doing his target any harm.

The former president’s concern about shoring up Jewish support was also signaled by a last-minute decision to Zoom in for a virtual speech at the annual Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Las Vegas last week where DeSantis and other potential GOP 2024 contenders were available for in-person appearances.

But the most troubling aspect of his meeting with West and Fuentes is not the discomfort it caused Jewish conservatives.

The real problem is that Trump’s meeting with West and Fuentes undermines the determined efforts of Republicans to keep open antisemites out of conservative forums. Or rather it also gives a boost to the efforts of some on the right — notably Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson — to mainstream such figures.

West’s recent controversy was engendered, in part, by Carlson’s decision to give him two hours of prime time on one of the most widely watched shows on cable to air his views. Carlson disingenuously characterized West, who pleases some on the right with his pro-life views on abortion as well as criticisms of President Joe Biden, as not mentally unstable even though he’s admitted to being diagnosed as having bipolar disorder. But in order to do that, he had to edit out a large number of statements that were hostile to Jews.

West then doubled down on those comments in tweets threatening Jews and what Jewish conservative pundit Ben Shapiro denounced as “Der Sturmer-type antisemitism." That prompted a massive backlash from West's business contacts that some have denounced as a product of cancel culture rather than an understandable desire to avoid being associated with his comments about Jews controlling Hollywood and plotting against him.

But even Shapiro was put in a difficult position because Candace Owens, one of the popular figures on his Daily Wire website, was using it to defend West rather than denounce it as one more example of the ability of the Nation of Islam’s Louis Farrakhan to promote Jew hatred among Black Americans.

Perhaps Trump, who is known to listen to and trust Carlson, is taking his advice on Kanye West. But if the goal of the meeting was to make West seem more palatable, it was undermined by the fact that he is now associated with Fuentes, a YouTube personality who is a Hitler-admiring Holocaust-denier, misogynist and homophobe.

In 2019, the Young America Foundation, a campus group founded by conservative icon William F. Buckley cut ties with pundit Michelle Malkin for her willingness to defend Fuentes and his so-called groypers, who have attacked mainstream conservatives for their condemnations of the group’s antisemitism and racism.

But Trump, who continued to retweet Malkin after her ostracism from the conservative mainstream, reportedly enjoyed Fuentes’ fawning on him, has not only given the hatemonger priceless publicity.

The mere fact that Trump is being condemned for the meeting means some on the right will, reflexively, downplay the incident or treat Fuentes, as well as West, as someone whose views deserve to be heard rather than shunned. And Trump, who has always believed that he was better off never apologizing for anything since he will be condemned anyway, will never do as Friedman bids and admit that he was wrong to meet with them.

The conflict over this incident won’t die, because there is the potential for it to become part of the narrative about the 2024 GOP race as Republicans begin to accelerate their drift away from him.

Trump’s core supporters will resent the way Jewish conservatives will use it to justify supporting DeSantis or anyone else. Given that Trump is unlikely to accept defeat in the primaries, and could sabotage anyone who does beat him, by either an independent candidacy or simply advising his supporters to stay home in November, this Mar-al-Lago dinner could wind up being part of a narrative in which his acolytes will claim Jews are not merely insufficiently grateful for Trump’s record on Israel, but actively seeking to undermine their hero.

Anyone who doubts the potential for such a troubling outcome — in which Jews will be blamed for a Republican civil war — needs to consider the way that Carlson, who has a history of hostility to Israel and its supporters, as well as Candace Owens, has already worked overtime to mainstream West. There’s also the fact that one of Trump’s most prominent and most extreme supporters, Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R-Ga.), was blasted for speaking at a white nationalist conference organized by Fuentes.

The result will be a Republican Party that, while largely composed of lockstep supporters of Israel and evangelical philosemites, could be split over a refusal to call out antisemites. The only people to gain from such a situation are precisely the sort of haters like West and Fuentes who, instead of being driven back to the political swamps on the far right, will be allowed to thrive and creep closer to the mainstream.

Jonathan S. Tobin is editor-in-chief of the Jewish News Syndicate and a columnist for Newsweek and The Federalist. Twitter: @jonathans_tobin