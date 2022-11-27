Opinion |
Now It's Undeniable, Even for the GOP: Trump Is Legitimizing Antisemitism
The depressing truth is that any efforts within the GOP to hold Trump accountable for meeting antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes will lead to a backlash against American Jews, and Jewish Republicans in particular
When former President Donald Trump loses David Friedman, you know he’s in trouble. The former Trump lawyer who served as U.S. ambassador to Israel from 2017 to 2021, has been a faithful supporter of the former president and one of his most articulate advocates in the Jewish and pro-Israel community.
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by Sealartec