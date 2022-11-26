Trump Slammed for Hosting Antisemites Nick Fuentes, Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON – Bipartisan lawmakers, organizations and Jewish officials roundly condemned former U.S. President Donald Trump's hosting of avowed antisemites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week.

The meeting — perhaps Trump's most notable association with extremists with histories of explicit antisemitic remarks — threw his nascent 2024 presidential campaign into turmoil, with many former allies directly calling Trump out for the meeting. Others, meanwhile, warned that Trump's meeting was only further validation of an already established truth concerning his willingness to associate with antisemites for his own gains.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told Trump that "you are better than this. Even a social visit from an antisemite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable." Friedman urged Trump to "throw those bums out, disavow them and relegate them to the dustbin of history where they belong."

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the departing Republican lawmaker who has been among Trump's most vocal critics in the GOP, called out Trump for "hanging with the David Duke of weak soft boys of today."

"First, [Greene] and now, [Trump] hanging around with this antisemitic, pro-Putin, white supremacist. This isn’t complicated. It’s indefensible," said outgoing Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who offered rare explicit criticism of Trump by name at last week's Republican Jewish Coalition confab in Las Vegas, called it “another example of an awful lack of judgment from Donald Trump, which, combined with his past poor judgments, make him an untenable general election candidate for the Republican Party in 2024."

Even Breitbart, the far-right platform that helped elevate and normalize Trump in 2016, was critical of Trump's meeting with West and Fuentes.

Despite the mounting Republican criticism that would have been unimaginable in recent memory, Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy noted that "most Republicans will say zero about their leader meeting with a white supremacist leader."

The RJC, which previously called out Republican officials such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar by name for associating with Fuentes, did not mention Trump by name in their statement, instead saying “we strongly condemn the virulent antisemitism of Kanye West and Nick Fuentes and call on all political leaders to reject their messages of hate and refuse to meet with them.”

Donald Trump speaks next to former ally Chris Christie at a campaign rally in Fort Worth, Texas February 26, 2016.

The Jewish Democratic Council of America echoed Murphy's condemnation, saying Trump "cannot claim ignorance for having dinner with antisemites and extremists. He is again proving that he is exactly who we’ve said he is. The Republican Party’s refusal to stand up to Trump’s dangerous extremism continues to put our safety in jeopardy."

Rep. Ritchie Torres, speaking on the meeting, said "Tell me who your friends are and I will tell you who you are," adding that "Anyone who normalizes Fuentes should be disqualified from public life."

“Nick Fuentes is among the most prominent and unapologetic antisemites in the country,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told the New York Times. “He’s a vicious bigot and known Holocaust denier who has been condemned by leading figures from both political parties here, including the RJC,” he continued, adding “Really, you can’t say that you oppose hate and break bread with haters.”

Following the meeting, Trump attempted to defend the meeting three separate times, arguing that West displayed no antisemitism and that he did not know Fuentes. His logic for taking the meeting, however — to give West advice due to his current business struggles — cannot be separated from the fact that these business struggles are a direct consequence of his repeated antisemitic remarks.

Fuentes later said the details within the Axios story of his meeting with Trump are accurate, after West said Trump was "very impressed" with Fuentes, though he claimed that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a better standard-bearer for his so-called "America First" worldview. “Everybody’s talking trash about me,” Fuentes said about the backlash, especially “these Jewish people.”

One longtime Trump adviser, speaking on condition of anonymity, told NBC News that the scandal was a "fucking nightmare," adding that "if people are looking at DeSantis to run against Trump, here's another reason why."

Fuentes, who has been deemed a “white supremacist” by the Justice Department, attended the 2017 white supremacist Charlottesville rally and has cultivated a following knows as the "Groyper Army" that seeks to preserve white, European-American identity. They make up a significant number of supporters for Trump’s conspiracies surrounding the 2020 election, and many were present at the January 6 insurrection.

He has used his multiple platforms to push explicitly antisemitic comments, smears and conspiracies, directed at both individual Jewish figures and widespread conspiracies about the Holocaust and Jewish influence on American society.