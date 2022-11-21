Haaretz - back to home page
After Twitter Lifts Ban, Kanye West Tweets 'Shalom'

Rap star was banned from the platform when he made a slew of antisemitic comments

Days after his Twitter ban for antisemitism was lifted by the company's new owner, rap star Kanye West has returned to microblogging platform with a tongue-in-cheek message for his 32 million followers: Shalom.

The 45-year-old singer was banned from the platform - which was acquired by billionaire business magnate Elon Musk in a $44 billion deal completed late last month - when he made a slew of antisemitic comments, but his account was reactivated in early November and he has now tweeted again.

On Sunday, he wrote: "Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked." Shortly after that, he also tweeted "Shalom," followed by a winking emoji.

The 'Stronger' hitmaker had initially tweeted that he was "going death con 3 on Jewish people" and prior to that caused controversy when he wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt during Paris Fashion Week but the Tesla founder previously insisted that Kanye's return was actually approved before he acquired the company.

Elon initially explained: "Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. (sic)."

Kanye's tweet comes just hours after former U.S. President Donald Trump - who permanently blocked from the platform in January 2021 following the attack at the US Capitol in Washington in which his supporters stormed the building while votes were being counted to verify Joe Biden's election win - was also reinstated onto the platform.

Musk tweeted: "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."

Shortly afterwards, @RealDonaldTrump was live again, but the 75-year-old businessman has yet to tweet from the account since the ban was lifted.

Comments

