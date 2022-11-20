With Trump Looming, Republicans Lay Out Vision for Future at GOP Jewish Confab in Vegas

LAS VEGAS – Republican officials adopted a much more offensive tone on the second day of the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual confab on Saturday, explicitly acknowledging the disappointing midterms results while laying out their visions for the GOP’s future.

GOP leaders, however, found solace in what they describe as exponentially growing support among Jewish voters for Republican policies. This is evident by the number of Republican Jewish members of Congress and their growing ability to better counteract the Biden administration.

"Yes, expectations were not matched. We all had visions of sugar plums dancing in our head this cycle. But do not discount what we've accomplished,” said RJC board chair and former Minnesota senator Norm Coleman: “the Biden legislative agenda is dead.”

Coleman was among the speakers to stress the growing Jewish vote trending Republican, and highlighting how Republicans won 45 percent of the Jewish vote in Florida.

This theme was echoed by the three Jewish Republican members of Congress: Rep. David Kustoff and incoming lawmakers George Santos and Max Miller.

Kustoff, the Tennessee congressman entering his fourth term, noted that Republicans "will be controlling the narrative and the agenda," necessitating Biden's cooperation.

Miller and Santos, both previous die-hard Donald Trump supporters, opted for different paths when addressing Trump. Santos, who was present in Washington on January 6, did not mention Trump or the 2020 results during his remarks, whereas Miller called Trump "the greatest president in our lifetime."

Open gallery view Benjamin Netanyahu (top R) speaks virtually at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Credit: WADE VANDERVORT - AFP

Coleman further stressed the GOP still maintains a deeper bench despite the 2022 results, attacking "word-salad Kamala Harris. COVID-hypocrite Gavin Newsom and COVID-pirate Gretchen Whitmer."

Despite this, the mere mention of Benjamin Netanyahu’s name elicited a louder applause from the crowd than any prospective 2024 candidate at the so-called “kosher cattle call” — including Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Sen. Tim Scott, one of the assumed 2024 candidates in waiting, gave a rapturously received speech where he highlighted his political achievements and his vision for the country’s future resting on such as energy security and economic dominance.

Declining to speak from behind the podium and tramping across the stage like a preacher at a megachurch, the South Carolina senator centered his remarks around the refrain of “rise up,” listing his own accomplishments (bipartisan and otherwise) on Israel, the Middle East and combatting antisemitism.

Scott, meanwhile, was the only Republican to praise a Democratic colleague (Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen) while sharply criticizing the Biden administration (“lost like a goose in a rainstorm”) and outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Scott said “oy!” about GOP attack points on Democrats such as defunding the police, securing the border, critical race theory and rising crime and inflation. He also referred to “the good ol’ days of 2016 to 2020” without explicitly mentioning Trump.

Sen. Ted Cruz, another potential 2024 candidate, opened his speech by lauding that “Nancy Pelosi is out of a job” while urging the GOP to "think, fight, persuade and mobilize" before offering his stump speech on his support for Israel and role in lobbying Trump on the Abraham Accords, Iran and the moving of the U.S. Embassy.

Open gallery view U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday. Credit: SCOTT OLSON - Getty Images via AFP

Cruz bemoaned how "Republicans in the Senate don't fight" and how democrats won because "they went hard left."

“There’s no senator that people who hate Israel want to beat more than yours truly,” he said, noting the record fundraising against the Texas senator during Beto O’Rourke’s 2018 Senate campaign.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is widely assumed to be the next House Speaker, pledged to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee while declining to mention Trump.

New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, among the most prominent Never-Trumpers in the Republican Party, downplayed the need for a party-wide course correction. Instead, according to Sununu, the GOP needs to stop “supporting crazy unelectable candidates. Candidate quality matters.” The crowd warmly welcomed this call to action.

"We have an opportunity not to change who we are as a party but get back to basics," Sununu implored, warning "if we're not inspiring the next generation, what are we doing? We're going to be in the minority forever."

Sen. Rick Scott, who unsuccessfully challenged Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader, lamented that the GOP establishment’s lack of vision is responsible for the poor midterms showing, necessitating a new strategy.

"We have a thriving Republican Party outside of Washington – we need to have a Republican Party in DC." He warned the party establishment's strategy is "just to be against the crazy Democrats and never outline what we're for.”

Chris Christie, the former New Jersey governor and Trump ally turned critic, offered the most full-throated criticism of Trump of any speaker — with cheers that evolved from cautious to enchanted from those attending.

“When he denied election results with no evidence, that was it for me. Our party has been diminished every day since,” he said, adding that the poor midterms showing was because of the poor roster of candidates in Trump’s image. “We keep losing and losing and losing. The reason we’re losing is because Donald Trump put himself before anyone else.”

"It is time to stop being afraid of any one person, it is time to stand up on our principles,” Christie said to a standing ovation. “I am ready for that fight; I hope you are ready for that fight."