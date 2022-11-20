LAS VEGAS—House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, the likely next House speaker, on Saturday vowed to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from her seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee over her previous criticisms of Israel.

Addressing the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual meeting, the California congressman told the crowd that he would take the move as a punitive action based on her personal criticism, as well. When the crowd booed the mere mention of her name, he said "that's a rightful boo.”

“I remember what she said about me. I remember what she said about Israel. I remember what she said about the relationship,” he said “I remembered it so much, I promised you last year she would no longer be on foreign affairs. I’m keeping that promise.”

Omar had tweeted in February 2019 that support for Israel among U.S. lawmakers was “all about the Benjamins.” Following strong condemnations from both sides of the political aisle, she unequivocally apologized for the remarks and acknowledged that she was learning about “the painful history of antisemitic tropes.”

McCarthy himself was previous accused of trafficking in antisemitic tropes after imploring Republicans to stop Jewish billionaires George Soros, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg from "buying" the 2018 election.

He never publicly apologized for the remarks, which have long been condemned as trafficking in an antisemitic trope that has become commonplace among Republican officials — including Rep. Tom Emmer, the newly elected third-ranking House Republican.

McCarthy’s reference to her personal attacks likely refers to the Minnesota congresswoman calling McCarthy "a liar and a coward" after he declined to discipline Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for suggesting Omar was a terrorist in a series of anti-Muslim remarks.

Republican motivation to strip Omar of her committee membership has been ever-present since Democrats opted to take the rare step against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over a number of her incendiary comments and actions.

“If this is the new standard, I look forward to continuing out the standard,” McCarthy said in a floor speech before the vote, adding “while Democrats pursue a resolution on Congresswoman Greene, they continue to do nothing about Democrats serving on the Foreign Affairs Committee who have spread antisemitic tropes.”

He again called on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to remove Omar from the committee in June 2021 over an exchange with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in which she affirmed her support for an International Criminal Court investigation into both Israel and Hamas’ actions during the latest round of fighting between the two sides.

“We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked Secretary Blinken where people are supposed to go for justice,” she wrote, echoing earlier criticism of Israel’s conduct during the conflict.

Her political opponents excoriated her over the comments, alleging that she equated the U.S. and Israel with internationally recognized terror groups – as well as by Hamas itself, for equating its actions to those of Israel.

Open gallery view Rep. Ilhan Omar in a rally earlier this year Credit: Nicholas Pfosi / Reuters

Jewish Democratic lawmakers fiercely rejected Republican attempts on both occasions, rejecting attempts to equate Greene's amplification of antisemitic conspiracy theories with Omar's previous comments and rejecting the “overreaction” to her later remarks.

McCarthy is likely to assume the speakership once the House holds a vote on January 3. He has also previously vowed to remove Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from their respective committees, though did not mention such plans during his RJC address.

“[Greene] ran an ad holding a machine gun to [Omar's] head and said Muslims couldn't be in Congress. Donald Trump led fascist chants of 'send her back,' leading to death threats. This has nothing to do with antisemitism and everything to do with silencing her by any means necessary,” Omar's Communications Director Jeremy Slevin said.