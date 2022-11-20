After Pelosi: The Democrats Expected to Lead the Party, and Where They Stand on Israel

LAS VEGAS – With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer stepping down from their leadership positions, and Whip Jim Clyburn looking to do likewise, all eyes are on the new guard set to succeed them.

Reps. Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark and Pete Aguilar have long been favorites of the pro-Israel establishment, and are almost assuredly in line to fill the top spots. They will endeavor to keep the Democratic caucus’ relationship with Israel out of the headlines, with an increasing number of progressives preparing to take office and a far-right Israeli government on the horizon.

Jeffries, the House Democratic Caucus chairman, is considered the front-runner to replace Pelosi. The New York congressman was originally elected in 2012 after defeating controversial primary opponent Charles Barron – a former Black Panther who deemed Israel the world’s biggest terrorist.

Since taking office, the 52-year-old has been an avid supporter of Israel, condemning the BDS movement as wrongheaded and destructive, while rejecting calls to condition U.S. military aid to Israel.

Jeffries has been a regular visitor to Israel on American Israel Public Affairs Committee-affiliated delegations since taking office, most recently last February. During that trip, he sharply rejected Amnesty International’s report accusing Israel of apartheid and confronted Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh for making the same accusation.

He was a key Democratic speaker at AIPAC’s 2020 policy conference in Washington after several presidential candidates opted not to attend for ideological reasons.

Jeffries is known not to see eye-to-eye with left-wing Democrats, dating back to fellow New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s reported plans to recruit primary challengers to unseat him. Consequently, in 2019 he was among the first members of Congress to be defended against a progressive primary challenger by the Democratic Majority for Israel.

Open gallery view Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) leaving a meeting with House Democrats in Washington last week. Credit: DREW ANGERER - Getty Images via AFP

He notably endorsed Eliot Engel in his unsuccessful bid to fend off progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman in the 2020 primaries – a race between a pro-Israel stalwart and a young upstart looking to alter the conversation about Israel-Palestine in Congress.

Following Bowman’s victory, Jeffries said he was hopeful Bowman would adopt a more traditionally pro-Israel stance. This embrace of centrist Democrats was further demonstrated by his support for Ohio Rep. Shontel Brown against progressive Nina Turner, where he explicitly highlighted Brown’s Jewish support.

Jeffries’ attempts to push back against progressives culminated with his launching of the Team Blue political action committee, aimed at backing incumbents against left-wing challengers.

He has accused “the extreme left” of “failing to recognize that Trumpism and the radical right is the real enemy” instead of the Democratic mainstream – earning criticism from progressive members of the caucus – while previously reportedly blaming progressives for alienating voters in swing districts.

However, Jeffries backed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and was among a delegation of lawmakers who visited Israel alongside Pelosi in 2018, urging then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to release 280 asylum seekers who had refused to be deported to a third-party country in Africa.

He has been a long-standing ally of the Jewish community in New York’s 8th Congressional District, often serving as a face for Black-Jewish ties while backing efforts to combat antisemitism throughout the city. His district contains a high number of Jewish immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

He notably slammed Republican redistricting efforts for “severing the historic connection” between New York’s Jewish neighborhoods of Manhattan’s Upper West Side and Brooklyn’s Borough Park.

He also made waves after calling for a “rigorous inquiry in order to make sure that the health and well-being of all children is protected,” following The New York Times’ damning recent report into the failure of Hasidic schools to provide secular education despite receiving taxpayer funding.

New leadership challenges

Clark, the Massachusetts congresswoman who currently serves as assistant House speaker, has also been a participant on AIPAC delegations to Israel. Alongside Jeffries and other members of the Democratic leadership, she condemned Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 2019 comments that support for Israel among U.S. lawmakers was “all about the Benjamins” (for which Omar subsequently apologized).

Open gallery view Assistant House Democratic leader Rep. Katherine Clark during a Democratic Election Night party in Boston. Credit: Michael Dwyer/AP

This past year, Clark, 59, strongly condemned the Mapping Project – a Boston activist group’s initiative mapping “local institutional support for the colonization of Palestine.”

“This ‘mapping’ of Jewish people, schools, organizations and academics is alarming and reminiscent of a dangerous history of identifying and tracking Jewish people. These maps have the potential to provoke attacks against the Jewish community. I condemn antisemitism and strongly urge that this map be taken down,” she told Jewish Insider.

Clark also introduced the Online Safety Modernization Act, legislation hailed by antisemitism watchdogs as a significant tool aimed at combating online hate and harassment that often includes antisemitism.

Aguilar, meanwhile, was on the House of Representatives’ special committee investigating the attempted insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. The Democratic Caucus vice chairman was one of four members of the committee to be endorsed by AIPAC this past cycle.

Open gallery view Rep. Pete Aguilar at the Capitol in Washington last week. Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

The 43-year-old is the highest ranking Hispanic member of Congress. He was also endorsed by Democratic Majority for Israel and similarly endorsed Brown over Turner in their Ohio primary battles.

The new leadership will be forced to navigate as the minority party in the House of Representatives, while dealing with intraparty tensions with the caucus’ growing progressive wing. The Republican majority is likely to pursue legislation that will force the Democrats’ hand on Israel-Palestine. This includes the potential curtailing of financial aid to the Palestinians; redefining what constitutes a Palestinian refugee; attacking the United Nations’ posture on Israel; and combating the BDS movement.

The new leadership will also be forced to fight back against efforts to strip House Democrats of their committee assignments. Presumed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy vowed this weekend to remove Rep. Omar from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He previously said he intended to take similar action against California Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell, who have been particularly prominent in their impeachment efforts against Trump.