LAS VEGAS—Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday told the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual summit that he would have achieved Middle East peace had the 2020 presidential election not been stolen from him.

His remarks came days after declaring his 2024 presidential candidacy, speaking at an event where many of his former allies and potential future rivals are positioning themselves to be his ideological successor and front-runner in the 2024 presidential race.

He also repeated his now-frequent refrain that American Jews who do not support him are not sufficiently supportive of Israel – a charge that critics largely condemn as trafficking in antisemitic tropes.

Trump was greeted by a mixed reaction – some offered muted applause while seated, while others remained on their feet and cheered minutes into the address.

Trump began his speech by delivering prepared remarks prior to a Q&A, which differed from the prior speakers who did not have a follow-up to their prepared remarks.

He offered a stump speech similar to his address at Mar-a-Lago warning that “America is under threat like never before” thanks to “Joe Biden’s radical and incompetent agenda.” He then relayed his administration’s record on Israel and the Middle East, earning a rave reception from the crowd.

Trump then criticized the Biden administration and the Democratic Party’s posture toward Israel, calling the current bilateral relationship “a very bad one. They don't even listen to your leaders.” He further criticized Democratic members of Congress, saying Democratic lawmakers critical of Israel are more powerful than their pro-Israel counterparts.

He further attacked the Biden administration to build upon the Abraham Accords, saying under his administration “we would have had maybe all of them, that includes Saudi Arabia, within a short time after the election. They haven’t signed any of them. We could have truly had peace in the Middle East.”

Trump spent much of his Q&A noting the supposed missed opportunity of the Abraham Accords under his watch with the 2020 presidential election results, framing the false accusations of the election being stolen stopping Middle East peace in its tracks.

Open gallery view Former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu speaks virtually at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday. Credit: WADE VANDERVORT / AFP

He also noted to applause that his administration had cut U.S. financial assistance to the Palestinians, much of which has since been restored by the Biden administration.

His remarks come as his potential top challengers in the 2024 primary are delivering their own visions for the GOP’s future, jockeying for pole position in the battle that has been expedited following the Republicans’ poor showing in the midterm elections.

Much of this framing has been surrounded on the need for a different tone, which was made clear by the crowd’s not-so-receptive reaction to Trump calling the 2020 presidential election results “rigged.”

Trump was originally not slated to attend, though reversed course in the days following the midterms – and the resulting whispers that the party needs to move on from him.

Primary RJC benefactor Miriam Adelson, whose family spent $90 million on Trump's 2020 presidential campaign and donated at least $10 million to the Republican midterm effort, has reportedly pledged to sit out the 2024 GOP primary.