Trump-sized Elephant in Room on Republican Jewish Confab's First Night

LAS VEGAS – The first night of the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Meeting — the party's first major event following its disappointing midterms showing — captured the GOP at perhaps its most significant inflection point.

The RJC's Vegas confab comes days after taking back narrow control of the House, with focus now shifting to how the "red wave" that never came should impact the 2024 presidential primaries.

Friday night's speakers included three potential presidential candidates: former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, as well as Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty. All of them stressed the present challenges the party faces, with some addressing Donald Trump's outsized role in the party's past, present and future more explicitly than others.

No one was more vocal for the need to move on from the former president's legacy than Hogan, which is consistent with his public posture since the rise of the MAGA movement. The governor toed the line of directly attacking Trump and Trumpist politics while highlighting his own record of earning popularity in a blue state by governing with common sense and decency.

Hogan said the GOP was "desperately in need of a course correction" and that Trump earned the credit he deserved – and particularly on Israel – but "three strikes and you're out. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again."

Open gallery view Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday. Credit: WADE VANDERVORT - AFP

The outgoing governor further noted that "America needs more work horses and not show ponies. I don't come from the performative arts form of politics." In Maryland, he added, he ran 45 points ahead of Trump.

Pompeo directly addressed the fact that they all might be challenging Trump in a future presidential primary, joking with Pence "the next time we might be together on a stage with multiple podiums...who knows what nicknames we might have?"

The former secretary, who was an ardent Trump supporter but has been indirectly attacking the former president on social media following the midterms, called for "leaders who put aside self-promotion." He added, "it is simply not enough to 'own the libs' and complain. It is not enough to tweet."

Even so, the speakers' jabs at the Democratic Party and U.S. President Joe Biden attracted more of a response from the crowd than calls for turning a new leaf from the former president and declared 2024 candidate.

Pompeo, like Hogan, praised Trump's record on Israel and went on to take potshots of his own at liberals, saying "if young people would spend more time reading the Bible than the 1619 Project, then good things will happen for the United States of America." This refers to a journalism initiative that centers the consequences of slavery and Black citizens in America's historical narrative.

Hagerty, one of the most ardent Congressional critics of the current administration's Israel policy, who opened the night by stressing how Jewish turnout for Republicans in the 2022 midterms was a silver lining and a harbinger of an evolving trend. "The true political home for the American Jewish community that cares about the U.S.-Israel relationship is right here in the Republican Party," the senator said. He went on to highlight the efforts he spearheaded at preventing Biden from re-opening the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem.

He further attacked Biden for putting U.S.-Israel ties under "massive stress," accusing him of failing to build upon the Abraham Accords and slamming the FBI probe into journalist Shireen Abu Akleh's killing without mentioning her by name. He further attacked the BDS movement and "children on college campuses being brainwashed with antisemitism," tying into the greater Republican campaign against ESG investing and "the hijacking of corporate America."

Open gallery view Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada on Friday. Credit: WADE VANDERVORT - AFP

Pence, the night's headliner, was the only leader to earn a standing ovation as he took the stage. He echoed Hagerty and RJC officials in noting the Jewish turnout in the midterms and its role in helping secure a Republican House majority. A Fox News exit poll said 33 percent of Jewish voters chose GOP candidates, while a J Street-commissioned GBAO poll found a more traditional 75-25 split.

The former vice president, meanwhile, spent much of his speech highlighting the previous administration's record on Israel. He praised Trump's role in pursuing these policies, while avoiding directly criticizing the man with whom he had a falling out of historic proportions.

Pence was also the most vocal critic of the Biden administration among the potential presidential candidates, saying it was "incomprehensible" that his administration attempted negotiations to re-enter the Iran nuclear deal.

Pence's pitch, however, was similar to that of the night's other speakers. "We must do more than criticize and complain. Our party may be the last line of defense for the Constitution," he said, adding that "we must do as Proverbs says, we must be the leaders who keep our oath even when it hurts."

Day two of the conference will see perhaps Trump's greatest outside challenger, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as other potential 2024 candidates like former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, Sen. Ted Cruz and Tim Scott. Trump, as well as Prime Minister-in-waiting Benjamin Netanyahu, will also address the confab via satellite.