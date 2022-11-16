New No.3 House Republican Once Accused Jewish Billionaires of Buying Congress

WASHINGTON – Rep. Tom Emmer’s elevation to the third-ranking post in the House Republican Party reawakened an antisemitism controversy where he once accused Jewish Democrat billionaires of buying Congress.

The House GOP campaign chief won a hotly contested battle on Tuesday to become House majority whip, amid widespread disappointment with the party’s showing in the midterm elections as a much-hyped red wave failed to materialize.

The Minnesota congressman’s win came amid a growing debate about the future of the party, with members torn between supporting a more measured track or continuing to back former President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Emmer, who incorrectly predicted a Republican gain of 70 seats in last week’s midterms, is considered to be somewhat in the middle, though has been embroiled in controversies related to antisemitism.

In 2019, he accused Jewish billionaires George Soros, Michael Bloomberg and Tom Steyer (a practicing Episcopalian whose father is Jewish) of buying control of Congress for the Democrats. Leading U.S. Jewish organizations and experts have warned that the invocation of tropes related to Soros, and further usage of Nazi imagery, reflect antisemitic messaging at a time of rising concern over anti-Jewish sentiment.

“The news of impactful, real progress on turning our nation around was undercut by biased media and hundreds of millions of dollars of anti-Republican propaganda put out by liberal special interests, funded by deep-pocketed far-left billionaires George Soros, Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg,” Emmer wrote to party members at the time.

His attacks on Soros foreshadowed a growing GOP trend of using the Jewish philanthropist-billionaire as an attack point on political matters – whether relating to rising crime rates, abortion rights or COVID-19 safety measures.

Like other Republicans accused of antisemitism, Emmer pointed to his own political support for Israel while deflecting and accusing Democrats critical of Israel of antisemitism. He also visited Israel in 2016, as a guest of the Orthodox-Jewish educational organization Aish Hatorah.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s political action committee and the Pro-Israel America PAC both endorsed Emmer this past cycle. While the Republican Jewish Coalition’s PAC did not formally endorse him, Emmer attended the group’s D.C. leadership meeting earlier this year and is considered to have a good relationship with the local Jewish community.

RJC National Political Director Sam Markstein defended Emmer on Tuesday, saying his organization had every confidence that he “will serve the Republican conference well as majority whip. As NRCC chairman, Emmer helped oversee the GOP flipping the U.S. House of Representatives from the Democrats. And let’s be clear, the only party normalizing antisemitism is the Democrats, who’ve refused – time and again – to remove unabashed antisemites like Ilhan Omar from their House committee assignments.

“That will change under GOP leadership in the 118th Congress,” Markstein added.

Following his win, the Jewish Democratic Council of America tweeted: “Tom Emmer, who has trafficked in the antisemitic trope that Jewish donors ‘bought control of Congress for the Democrats,’ was chosen by Republicans to serve as whip in the House GOP’s leadership. The normalization of antisemitism has infected every level of the Republican Party.”