Four Uncomfortable Truths About Dave Chappelle and The Jews

Dave Chappelle roasts Jews and dismembers efforts to confront antisemitism, and we laugh. Why? And when should we stop laughing?

Joe Schwartz
Joe Schwartz
Joe Schwartz
Joe Schwartz

As any Jew with Internet access now knows, the comedian Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live this past week. He opened with a 15-minute monologue that began with him placing his tongue firmly in his cheek and unfolding a “brief statement” he had prepared:

