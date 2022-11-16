Opinion |
Four Uncomfortable Truths About Dave Chappelle and The Jews
Dave Chappelle roasts Jews and dismembers efforts to confront antisemitism, and we laugh. Why? And when should we stop laughing?
As any Jew with Internet access now knows, the comedian Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live this past week. He opened with a 15-minute monologue that began with him placing his tongue firmly in his cheek and unfolding a “brief statement” he had prepared:
Click the alert icon to follow topics:
Comments
In the News
In the News
Paid by IFCJ