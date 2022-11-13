Democrats to Hold Senate Majority After Arizona, Nevada Victories

WASHINGTON—The Democratic Party will hold the Senate majority for another two years after the nail-biter races in Arizona and Nevada were both called for Sens. Mark Kelly and Catherine Cortez Masto, as projected by NBC and CNN.

Their victories give the Democrats 50 seats — with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote, they will hold the majority regardless of what happens in next month’s Georgia runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker.

Kelly and Cortez Masto’s respective wins come after months of prognostication that they were the two most vulnerable Democratic incumbents facing re-election. Their success is the latest pushback against a so-called Republican “red wave” that never manifested.

U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and his wife Gabby Giffords, declares victory in his re-election campaign against Republican challenger Blake Masters during the U.S. midterm elections in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday. Credit: JIM URQUHART/ REUTERS

Much of this failure is undoubtedly because of the extreme nature of their Republican opponents. Masters was among the few candidates in competitive Senate races that the Republican Jewish Coalition has opted not to endorse.

However, he was backed by former U.S. President Donald Trump and is bankrolled chiefly by tech mogul Peter Thiel. He was endorsed by leading white supremacists such as Daily Stormer publisher Andrew Anglin and Gab CEO Andrew Torba, both of whom are considered the most prominent platformers and enablers of antisemitism. Though Masters had rejected both endorsements, the fact that they see a candidate worthy of backing has caused significant concern on a local and national level.

Trump also endorsed Adam Laxalt, a favorite of late Nevada native and Republican megadonor Sheldon Adelson. Laxalt backed Trump’s challenges against the 2020 election results in the days following the race and sued in hopes of keeping noncitizens off the state’s voter rolls. He has also decried Democrat-drafted laws permitting universal mail voting and same-day registration.

Supporters of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. react as she speaks during an election night party hosted by the Nevada Democratic Party on Tuesday. Credit: Gregory Bull /AP

He attracted further scrutiny this summer after naming January 6 protester Courtney Holland as his communications director. She marched to the Capitol following Trump’s speech alongside members of the extremist Oath Keepers group, though is not believed to have entered the building during the rioting.

Laxalt has also been criticized by the Anti-Defamation League for associating with supporters of the far-right, anti-government Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. Its endorsement of Laxalt was the first time its members had publicly endorsed a Senate candidate. It was also revealed recently that a former Laxalt staffer tweeted antisemitic, chauvinistic and homophobic remarks. While the campaign condemned the staffer, who left his job in August, the incident earned a strong joint condemnation from Cortez Masto and Nevada’s other U.S. senator, Jewish Democrat Jacky Rosen.