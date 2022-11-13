Democratic Senate Majority to Help Biden Set Moderate Agenda on Israel

WASHINGTON – The Democratic Party’s maintaining of its Senate majority will have ramifications deeply felt throughout Israel and the Middle East.

The changing of the guard that the Republicans and Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu were counting on would have proved a nightmare for Joe Biden: Israel’s most right-wing government ever, welcomed by Republicans seeking to bolster Netanyahu while exploring avenues to attack their president.

Instead, Biden will be better placed to pursue his Israel policy – prioritizing the country’s integration into the region while working to improve the daily lives of Palestinians, even if not pursuing any significant diplomatic initiatives.

The Biden administration has granted nearly $700 million in financial aid to the UN agency dedicated to Palestinian refugees after the Trump administration halted Washington’s bankrolling of the organization in 2018.

A Republican-majority Senate would have striven to curtail any financial aid to the Palestinians, particularly regarding UNRWA, while moving to tie all Palestinian aid to the Taylor Force Act, which limits U.S. funding for the Palestinian Authority because of its payments to convicted terrorists and their families.

A GOP majority would have also sought to redefine what constitutes a Palestinian refugee while attacking the United Nations’ posture on Israel.

The Biden administration has opposed both an open-ended commission of inquiry and the UN resolution letting the International Court of Justice issue an opinion on whether the occupation constitutes a de facto annexation.

With a Senate majority, the Republicans would have turned this into a formalized attack point, but they’ll do what they can with their minority. The Democrats will be maintaining control of the relevant Senate committees and subcommittees.

A Republican-majority Senate would have similarly prioritized combatting the BDS movement. To understand how big of a priority this would be, consider that the “Combating BDS Act of 2019” was the first introduced piece of Republican legislation last session.

Questions regarding future U.S. military assistance to Israel, meanwhile, will only grow further under a Democratic majority than it would have otherwise. While the issue is more front of mind for progressive Democrats in the House Democratic caucus, it is not assured that progressive Democratic senators may seek movement on matters such as end-use restrictions.

The Republicans, meanwhile, have attempted to circumvent traditional legislative processes to curtail U.S. aid to the Palestinians. The fact that Robert Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, will remain in his role will be crucial to secure financial assistance for the Palestinians at a time when tensions remain at a near boil.

Menendez has traditionally been one of Israel’s most stalwart allies in Washington, though he has indicated that Israel does not have a blank check to shift further to the right.

After his rare rebuke over Israel’s targeting of media headquarters during last year’s air war with Gaza, Menendez added that America’s responsibility is to be a “reliable and honest friend.”

The New Jersey senator demonstrated this during a meeting with Netanyahu in which he warned that the inclusion of far-rightist Itamar Ben-Gvir in a governing coalition could strain ties with the United States. This was the same meeting where Netanyahu surprised Menendez with cameras and microphones during what was supposed to be a private off-the-record talk.

Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat who chairs the subcommittee on the Middle East, has been critical of Netanyahu, telling Haaretz a year ago that on Israel, “I try to make clear where I am: I’m a believer in the security of Israel, but I think the Netanyahu government often got it badly wrong. I can never speak for the people of Israel, but I worry that a lot of the decisions the Netanyahu government made are bad for Israel’s security in the long run.”

He added that Netanyahu’s policies have forced the Democrats to increase their criticism of America's ally, rejecting the narrative of a so-called Democratic divide on Israel.

Other key Democratic senators have been critical of Israel in recent months on matters such as the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, settlement expansion and Israel’s possible eviction of more than 1,000 Palestinians from the Masafer Yatta area of the West Bank. These Democrats will remain in key legislative positions.

The vast majority of American foreign policy, however, is determined by the executive branch. A Democratic majority is likely to help Biden with his Israel-Palestine policies, whereas a Republican majority would have created a raft of problems. Still, a far-right Israeli government may help shift the center of gravity for both Biden and the Senate majority.

But there’s an area where the Senate majority may cause headaches for Biden: Saudi Arabia. The president vowed consequences following Riyadh’s decision to cut oil production despite U.S. efforts to repair ties. Calls by leading Democratic senators for a fundamental recalibration were much more pointed.

These senators sought penalties such as the freezing of all arms sales and the immediate withdrawal of thousands of U.S. soldiers from Saudi Arabia. Biden has tried to walk a tightrope of holding Riyadh accountable while not cutting security ties, all while stressing Israel’s further integration into the region.

With the midterms now over, the administration won’t be as frazzled about spiking fuel prices. It might thus be more inclined to listen to the pressure coming from Capitol Hill.

Meanwhile, the Democrats’ maintaining of their Senate majority gives Biden further breathing room on Iran. While a nuclear deal isn’t in the offing, by all accounts a GOP majority would have made Biden’s stance on the Iranian protesters a key issue while making new sanctions a legislative priority – a missed opportunity that Netanyahu is surely ruing.