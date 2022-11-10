U.S. Midterms: Five New Progressives That AIPAC Will Be Watching Like a Hawk

WASHINGTON – The ripple effects of the Republican Party’s unexpectedly small gains in the midterms are still emerging, but one clear impact of Tuesday’s elections is the emergence of several new Democratic lawmakers who will enter Congress with progressive worldviews.

They all ran motivated by social justice issues, and these will undoubtedly be their legislative priorities when they assemble in Washington next January.

Those views will also undoubtedly include the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It remains to be seen how critical their posture toward Israel will be when the next flare-up arises, but their respective elections have already captured the attention of the more traditional pro-Israel establishment.

The following are five incoming members of Congress, all enthusiastically endorsed by J Street, that the likes of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee will be monitoring in the coming months...

Becca Balint, Vermont

Open gallery view Vermont's Democratic Rep.-elect Becca Balint. Credit: BECCA BALINT/REUTERS

Balint was elected to replace Peter Welch, who himself was elected to the Senate to replace Patrick Leahy. Balint, a former state senator and activist, was the first openly gay person to serve as president pro tempore in Vermont’s State Senate. She is now Vermont’s first female representative and its first openly gay representative.

The Bernie Sanders-endorsed former middle school teacher emerged victorious in a competitive primary, despite her opponent earning endorsements from the state’s Democratic establishment. She was propelled to victory thanks to leading the passage of progressive policies such as paid family leave, a minimum wage increase and what has been described as America’s most progressive reproductive freedom legislation.

Balint, 54, launched her campaign by referring to her Jewish grandfather who was killed in the Holocaust. She has acknowledged being on the Democratic Party’s left flank, though says she does not support the BDS movement and described to JTA the difficult position Vermont’s Jewish community felt when Burlington City Council was voting on issues related to BDS.

On Israel-Palestine, Balint advocates for a U.S. leadership as a means toward ending the occupation and the creation of a Palestinian state. She also believes Jerusalem should be a shared capital as part of a two-state solution, according to J Street PAC, and that her family history influences her belief that Jews need a place to call home.

She laments that “the mechanisms of occupation – home demolitions, unjust detentions, displacement of families through illegal settlement expansions, ongoing bombings of Gaza, the strangling blockade of Gaza and harassment at checkpoints – have made life in Palestine unbelievably challenging.”

Greg Casar, Texas

Open gallery view Texas Democratic Rep.-elect Greg Casar. Credit: GREG CASAR/REUTERS

A former Austin City Council Member and movement organizer, Casar came to prominence after spearheading numerous progressive tentpole issues, including the paid-sick-day-laws that have been described as the “most progressive labor policy for the entire state and possibly the American South.”

The son of Mexican immigrants, Casar, 33, had been previously endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, but found himself at odds with his far-left allies after writing a local rabbi, pledging his support for U.S. military assistance to Israel and opposing the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.

In the letter, Casar echoed the foreign policy orientation of many on the progressive left: that support for Israel’s security and Palestinian human rights are not mutually exclusive.

The Democratic Socialists of America’s Austin chapter publicly condemned Casar’s positions, calling them “not reconcilable with DSA’s stance in solidarity with Palestine.” While it stopped short of revoking its endorsement, it said it would “no longer be working on the Casar campaign.” He handily won his primary and the midterm election, regardless.

According to J Street PAC, Casar “supports the right of Israelis to live in their own democratic state, while simultaneously being clear-eyed regarding the fact that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and indefinite occupation in the West Bank are untenable for Israelis, Palestinians and our collective conscience.” Casar has also pledged to support policy to provide humanitarian aid to those in need, while also restricting aid from being used in a manner that violates basic rights, the J Street PAC added.

Chris Deluzio, Pennsylvania

Open gallery view Pennsylvania Democratic Rep.-elect Chris Deluzio. Credit: Keith Srakocic/AP

Deluzio, an Iraq War veteran and voting rights attorney, won a hotly contested race against Republican Jeremy Shaffer to replace Rep. Conor Lamb – a pro-Israel congressman who unsuccessfully challenged John Fetterman in the Democrats’ Senate primary.

Deluzio’s path to office is particularly unique compared to his colleagues. He graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, serving three military deployments (including in Iraq), and then graduated magna cum laude from Georgetown Law, clerking for a federal judge and working at the Brennan Center for Justice on the Voting Rights and Election Security teams. He most recently focused on voting rights, election security and the intersection of civil rights and technology while at Pitt Cyber.

According to J Street, Deluzio, who is in his late 30s, advocates for a two-state solution in both parties’ best interest, while arguing that “as the world’s ־strongest democracy, [the U.S.] has a responsibility to work with the Israelis, Palestinians and other partners across the globe to facilitate negotiations.”

He opposes “unilateral Israeli annexation of territory as well as new settlement construction,” as well as the Palestinian prisoner payment system that “rewards terrorism” as well as “the incitement of terrorism from Palestinian leaders.”

Deluzio has condemned then-President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal as “reckless and detrimental to the security of the United States, Israel and the world,” while calling for “strong multilateral negotiations” to ensure it does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

Summer Lee, Pennsylvania

Open gallery view Pennsylvania Rep.-elect Summer Lee speaking in Pittsburgh last May. Credit: Rebecca Droke/AP

Lee is the first Black woman ever elected to Congress from Pennsylvania, thanks to her support for environmental and economic justice, as well as union jobs and justice reform. She is the only Democrat to have overcome efforts from AIPAC’s United Democracy Project super PAC on two separate occasions, winning her primary despite nearly $4 million spent against her.

AIPAC has defended its attacks on Lee after she has expressed support for conditioning U.S. military aid to Israel over human rights violations. She also drew parallels between Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians and police brutality in the United States. None of AIPAC’s attack ads mentioned Israel, though.

However, according to J Street’s political action committee, the 34-year-old Lee values “the special relationship between Israel and the United States, particularly as Israel became the expression of Jewish people seeking safety and self-determination after experiencing violent antisemitism throughout the world.”

She has pledged to both work to strengthen U.S.-Israel ties while also working to end the occupation. Lee backs a “diplomacy-first approach to foreign policy, centering human rights,” which would mean U.S.-backed democracy and human rights in both Israel and Palestine, with the hope of creating long-term stability and mutual independence.

Delia Ramirez, Illinois

Open gallery view Illinois Democratic Rep.-elect Delia Ramirez speaking on the floor of the Illinois House of Representatives last year. Credit: Justin L. Fowler/The State Journal-Register/USA TODAY NETWORK via REUTERS

Ramirez, an assistant majority leader in the Illinois House of Representatives and daughter of Guatemalan immigrants, has played a leading role in local community and advocacy organizations. The 39-year-old has dedicated her pre-congressional career to expanding affordable housing, education access and improved Medicaid coverage to senior citizens regardless of immigration status.

Like her colleagues, Ramirez supports a diplomacy-first approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict that centers human rights and is informed by analysis and understanding of the history and geopolitical dynamics. J Street PAC says she backs a two-state solution “through cooperation and collaboration, and an uncompromising commitment to respect for the human rights and right to self-determination of both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.”

Ramirez also supports the 10-year memorandum of understanding signed in 2016 that details U.S. military aid to Israel and also “support[s] prohibiting the use of any U.S. security assistance provided to Israel for efforts to annex or exercise permanent control over any part of the West Bank or Gaza.”