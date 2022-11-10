Opinion |
AIPAC’s Fallen Crown: The Arrogance and Absurdity of America’s ‘pro-Israel’ Lobby
AIPAC’s version of what ‘pro-Israel’ means – a reckless enabling of the most abhorrent currents in Israeli politics, its total embrace of the GOP and evangelicals, its smearing and spending against good faith criticism – isn’t doing Israel any favors
For decades, the “pro-Israel” label (and its “anti-Israel” inverse) has been so casually tossed around, to the point of bastardization, that hardly anyone can provide a clear understanding of its meaning anymore – or of its consequences.
