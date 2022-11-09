Becca Balint, Vermont

Becca Balint was elected to replace Peter Welch, who himself was elected to the Senate to replace Patrick Leahy. Balint, a former state senator and activist, was the first openly gay person to serve as President pro tempore in Vermont's State Senate. She is now Vermont's first female representative and its first openly gay representative.

The J Street and Bernie Sanders-endorsed former middle school teacher emerged victorious in a competitive primary, despite her opponent earning endorsements from the state's Democratic establishment.

Open gallery view Becca (Rebecca) Balint, Democratic representative to U.S. House of Representatives from Vermont. Credit: Becca Balint/ REUTERS

Balint launched her campaign by referring to her Jewish grandfather who was killed in the Holocaust. She has acknowledged being on the Democratic Party's left flank, though has noted she does not support the BDS movement and described to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency the difficult position Vermont's Jewish community felt when Burlington's City Council was voting on issues related to BDS.

Seth Magaziner, Rhode Island

Magaziner, Rhode Island's treasurer, defeated Republican challenger Allan Fung for a seat held by Democrats for three decades but that many had considered a prime Republican steal opportunity.

Magaziner, who considers himself ethnically Jewish but does not identify religiously, is the son of a Catholic mother and former senior Bill Clinton adviser Ira Magaziner. He now joins Rep. David Cicilline in Rhode Island's Congressional delegation, which is now 100% Jewish.

Open gallery view Seth Magaziner gives his victory speech after winning the 2nd Congressional District during an election night gathering of Rhode Island Democratic candidates and supporters, yesterday. Credit: Mark Stockwell /AP

He was endorsed by J Street, though AIPAC declined to get involved in the race. He has expressed to Jewish Insider support for a "reinvigorated" peace process between Israel and the Palestinians, where Israel plays an active role, as well as support for diplomatic efforts aimed at a stronger Iran nuclear deal. He has also supported unconditional U.S. military aid for Israel.

Jared Moskowitz, Florida

Moskowitz was elected to replace Ted Deutch, who left his role as the most prominent pro-Israel member of the Democratic caucus to run the American Jewish Committee. Formerly Florida's director of emergency management, he played a primary role in dealing with the state's rising antisemitism, adopting a similar tack as his predecessor in condemning allegedly anti-Jewish sentiments from both parties.

The AIPAC-backed Democrat also has made clear he will continue to be an advocate for Israel in Deutch's vein, notably having visited Israel during the COVID-19 pandemic to obtain advice on mass vaccine distribution.

Open gallery view Jared Moskowitz, Democratic representative from Florida to the U.S. House of Representatives. Credit: FLORIDA HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES/ REUTERS

Moskowitz also had a notably positive working relationship with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considered a Republican presidential front-runner for 2024, who lauded Moskowitz for "working incredibly hard. He’s done a fantastic job. I think Florida has the best emergency response in the country."

Daniel Goldman, New York

Goldman, the former House Democratic counsel in Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, made waves during his New York district's primary after he invested millions of his estimated $253 million net worth to his campaign.

Open gallery view Daniel Goldman, Democratic candidate from New York to the U.S. House of Representatives. Credit: HANDOUT/ REUTERS

The heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, Goldman is set to be among the richest members of Congress. He won his primary against three progressive challengers who effectively cancelled each other out, coming in 2 points ahead of progressive Yuh-Line Niou.

The AIPAC-backed Goldman, who says he is raising his children in a modern Orthodox tradition, was buoyed by the United Democracy Project Super PAC donating significant funds to a non-affiliated Super PAC, which in turn attacked Niou over her Israel positions. His newly drawn district covers liberal parts of Lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn with heavily Orthodox populations.

Max Miller, Ohio

A former Donald Trump aide who earned the former president's enthusiastic endorsement, Miller joins Rep. David Kustoff as one of two Jewish Republicans in Congress after Lee Zeldin lost his bid to become New York governor.

The 33-year-old Miller, whose mother and father both come from powerful families in the local Jewish community, ran to succeed Republican Trump critic Rep. Anthony Gonzales.

Open gallery view Max Miller, Republican Representative from Ohio to the U.S. House of Representatives, speaks before former President Donald Trump at a rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance in Vandalia, Ohio, on Monday. Credit: Michael Conroy /AP

The former Marine was reportedly known as the “Music Man” in the Trump White House, thanks to his ability to calm a raging Trump by playing his favorite show tunes. He won despite having an alarming record of allegations concerning abusing his ex-girlfriend and being arrested for assault.

He is a favorite of the republican Jewish coalition, which has highlighted his military experience, as well as his time in the Trump administration and his assumed role in combating Democratic critics of Israel in Congress.

Greg Landsman, Ohio

Landsman has long been a supporter of Israeli civil society organizations that support marginalized youth. The Democratic Majority for Israel and Jewish Democratic Council of America-endorsed Landsman has focused his campaign on education access based on his career as a nonprofit leader and public educator.

Open gallery view Democratic House Representative Greg Landsman, in September. Credit: Aaron Doster /AP

He also holds a master's degree in theology from Harvard and participated in the Wexner Heritage Program for Jewish leaders, further citing his Jewish identity as a key force behind his career on the Cincinnati city council. He defeated Rep. Steve Chabot, a favorite of AIPAC and the RJC who voted to overturn the 2020 election results.

Bonus: Adam Frisch, Colorado

While results haven't been called yet, the former Aspen city council member who has described himself as a "moderate, pragmatic Jew" stands a very realistic shot at upsetting Rep. Lauren Boebert in what would be the upset of this election cycle.

Open gallery view Democrat Adam Frisch, Colorado representative to the U.S. House of Representativs, in Colorado, in September. Credit: David Zalubowski /AP

He would represent the 3rd Congressional District, which holds some 2,000 Jews, replacing a Republican who has been embroiled in controversy for her alleged Christian nationalist positions since assuming office in January 2021.

Boebert notably asked a group of kippa-wearing visitors at a U.S. Capitol building last January if they were doing “reconnaissance.” She is an avowed election denier, has described public health employees working on COVID-19 measures as “needle Nazis” and “brownshirts,” called for the undoing of the separation of church and state.

Frisch would likely hold traditional pro-Israel positions in Congress should he win.