Dem. Josh Shapiro Defeats Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Race

WASHINGTON – Democrat Josh Shapiro has defeated Republican Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race that captured the attention of American Jews over antisemitism's central role in the campaign.

Shapiro, a Jew and the state’s attorney general, has highlighted his faith as central to his views on governing, and has vowed to protect reproductive rights and election integrity. Mastriano, meanwhile, has accused Shapiro of being out of touch with ordinary people, implicitly citing as evidence his active participation in the Jewish community and the fact that his children go to a private Jewish day school.

In answer to a question posed by Israeli journalist Nathan Guttman from the Kan public broadcaster, Rebecca Mastriano said that “as a family, we so much love Israel. In fact, I’m going to say we probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do, I have to say that.”

Open gallery view Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano speaks as he stands with wife Rebecca Mastriano during an election night campaign event in Camp Hill, Pa., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Credit: Carolyn Kaster /AP

She added that she and her husband have been involved for “at least 10 years [in] outreach to Israel and Jerusalem. We have – I had – visited Israel, say, for five years. We’re just an average family, we’re not wealthy, wealthy people,” she added.

Mastriano has been repeatedly criticized for his associations with the far-right platform Gab and its CEO Andrew Torba, after paying the platform a $5,000 consulting fee this year and defending Torba’s $500 campaign donation.

Mastriano was at the Capitol during or shortly before the invasion January 6, has compared gun control to 1930s Nazi policy and shared an image saying legal abortion was worse than the Holocaust. Many Jewish Republicans said they wouldn't vote for Mastriano, but for Shapiro and Republican candidate Mehmet Oz for the U.S. Senate.