Dem. Fetterman Flips GOP Senate Seat in Pennsylvania

Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Mehmet Oz in perhaps the most significant national victory for Democrats in the midterm elections.

Fetterman and a variety of U.S. Jewish organizations had sharply condemned Oz for standing by GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano, despite the antisemitism that has been an ever-present factor in the latter’s campaign.

Jewish groups on both sides of the aisle had spent unprecedented amounts to help their respective candidates emerge victorious, which only increased amid growing attention on Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke that left him with an auditory processing disorder.

While this has not impacted his cognitive abilities and his doctor has stated that he has no work restrictions, Oz’s campaign has turned Fetterman’s health into a campaign issue. Disability advocates and medical experts have decried the attacks, but polls had recently narrowed to the point where the race was within the margin of error.

Fetterman told Haaretz that extreme leaders like Mastriano and spineless ones like Dr. Oz fan flames of antisemitism, and that Republicans cannot and should not be using support for Israel as a shield against charges of anti-Jewish sentiments.

“It’s a joke, but there’s nothing funny about it. There is NO excuse for literally giving campaign money to white supremacist social media websites or spreading hate speech in any context,” Fetterman said in an interview conducted over email. “You don’t get a free pass on hate speech just because you say nice things about Israel.”

Fetterman said Oz’s failure to denounce Mastriano despite Mastriano’s myriad of controversies demonstrated his inability to properly address the issues at hand.

“Dr. Oz’s continued embrace of Doug Mastriano makes pretty clear that he would be useless when it comes to combating antisemitism. He will enable and embrace the most extreme elements of the GOP instead of standing up for what’s right. He cannot be trusted,” Fetterman said.