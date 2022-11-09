Jewish Democrats Celebrate Midterm Results Averting 'Red Wave' of Extremist Candidates

If there was an Election Night moment that warmed the hearts of American Jews as they anxiously watched the results roll in on Tuesday, it was the victory speech by Pennsylvania governor-elect Josh Shapiro, quoting from Pirkei Avot, the compilation of the ethical teachings from Rabbinic Jewish tradition.

“I spoke a lot about my faith in this campaign. My family and my faith call me to service and they drive me home,” Shapiro declared. “You've heard me read Scripture before, that no one is required to complete the task, but neither are we free to refrain from it, meaning each of us has a responsibility to get off the sidelines, to get in the game and to do our part.”

Shapiro’s frequent proud references to his religion throughout his campaign was far from the only reason his triumph in the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race was a cause for celebration and relief by the American Jewish community in a troubling and turbulent campaign season.

Shapiro’s race was the highest-profile example of the emergence of explicit and implicit antisemitism among several races in the 2022 campaign. His rival, far-right Republican Doug Mastriano, ran a campaign messaging that equated his Democratic counterpart’s membership in the Jewish community and particularly the fact that his children attend a private Jewish day school as being elitist and out of touch with the people. Mastriano also posted memes online comparing gun control to Nazi rule and suggesting legal abortion was worse than the Holocaust.

The majority of American Jews, who skew heavily Democratic and liberal both in Pennsylvania and nationwide, celebrated Shapiro’s victory as symbolizing the avoidance of what many had expected and dreaded: a Republican “red wave” that would have swept a number of extremist candidates backed by former president Donald Trump, including Mastriano, into office.

While the fate of controlling both the House of Representatives and Senate remained uncertain into Wednesday afternoon and likely for days to come, Jewish Democrats were nonetheless openly exultant.

“Last night, Democrats defied historic precedent for the party in power,” said Halie Soifer, CEO of the Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA). “Key takeaways from the 2022 midterms are: democracy and abortion rights won, antisemitism and extremism lost, and Donald Trump’s hand-picked election deniers were overwhelmingly defeated at the polls. The future of democracy and abortion access were the top two issues driving the Jewish vote, and in key races, those issues delivered wins for Democrats.”

Soifer noted that the election results indicated “the Jewish vote was a key factor behind Democratic wins in close races around the country” and that her organization had worked hard to turn them out in large numbers and that their PAC JDCA had run digital ads in support of 42 candidates across 11 states, particularly in Pennsylvania than any other state, helping to deliver the Jewish vote for Senator-elect John Fetterman, whose race against Dr. Mehmet Oz drew the national spotlight.

With a Georgia Senate run-off likely, she said that her group would now focus their efforts on making sure Georgia Jews turn out in maximal numbers to support Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock in his fight against Trump-backed Republican candidate Herschel Walker.

Ultimately, “even if we lose a few too many seats in the House, it was a remarkable election by any standard,” said Democratic political strategist and former White House aide Steve Rabinowitz. “Everyone had written off Biden and the Democrats – and now a mid-term election was a virtual tie. No one predicted it. And if that’s not enough, a bunch of Donald Trump’s candidates lost and he’s under personal attack from within his own party.”

Throughout election night and into Wednesday, the two rival Jewish political lobbies in Washington, AIPAC and J Street, celebrated the victories of candidates they had backed, and the case of AIPAC, combined their celebration with potshots at their counterpart.

On Election Night, the AIPAC Twitter account retweeted J Street congratulating Democratic Indiana congressman Andre Carson on his victory. The AIPAC tweet commented that “J Street helped reelect a House member who voted against funding Iron Dome. Endorsing candidates who vote against helping protect civilians from rocket attacks is not pro-Israel or pro-peace. @jstreetdotorg is many things, but it’s not pro-Israel.”

As they congratulated a list of Democratic winners they had backed, AIPAC made a point of stressing that they had been “proud to support” them “against J Street endorsed candidates” in their primary races.

The results of the election, AIPAC said in a statement Wednesday, had shown that “being pro-Israel is both good policy and good politics” and that “despite the fierce partisanship of this election cycle, there remains a resolute bipartisan commitment to the US-Israel alliance.”

J Street’s stressed that “every victory for pro-democracy candidates tonight has buoyed our hope for the future.”

In at least one part of the Jewish community, there were recriminations from a powerful leader expressing regret for his followers’ support of Trump-backed candidate - Jewish Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin. The Republican gubernatorial nominee, had won the admiration of Teitlebaum’s community, along with other ultra-Orthodox sects, when he lambasted the state Board of Regents’ vote last month to strengthen oversight of secular studies at Orthodox schools. Polling on the eve of the election showed promising chances of Zeldin upsetting Kathy Hochul for the New York governor’s seat.

On Wednesday, Rabbi Aaron Teitlebaum, the Grand Rebbe of one of the two rival sects of Satmar Hasidim called their opposition to Hochul a mistake, blaming it on Trumpist “brainwashing.”

“Trumpism became entangled in the Jewish nation,” Teitlebaum told students at his yeshiva in Kiryas Joel, north of New York City. “This Trumpism twisted the minds of so many Yidden (Jews). It incited and brainwashed people – and that’s so painful,” he said.

Other reactions in the Jewish community included Americans for Peace Now, which said in a statement that following the Israeli elections and U.S. midterms behind them, they were determined to“push both the White House and Congress to reaffirm and publicly restate the longstanding U.S. policy in favor of a negotiated peace, and to insist that Israel’s future government does not pursue policies that make that impossible.”

While APN acknowledged that “Israel’s prospective ultra-nationalistic government coalition is unlikely to negotiate peace with the Palestinian leadership” they would not give up on asking the U.S. government to “take measures that advance the cause of peace between Israelis and Palestinians, and provide security, wellbeing, and human and civil rights to both peoples.”

“Given the results of last week’s elections in Israel,” they added, “we will also urge Congress to pay special attention to the state of democracy and the rule of law in Israel, as well as the continuing expansion of Israeli settlements and oppression in the Occupied Territories.”